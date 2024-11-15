Major Chinese Cyber ​​Espionage Targeting US Telecommunications Networks Uncovered by FBI





The FBI announced that its investigation into Chinese government-sponsored cyber activities revealed a broad cyberespionage campaign targeting several U.S. telecommunications networks.

Hackers linked to Beijing compromised the systems of telecommunications companies to access call records and intercept the private communications of several American individuals, particularly those engaged in government and political activities.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) jointly released these findings, highlighting the broad scope of the campaign. Although the specific targets were not disclosed, officials noted that many of those affected have close ties to government and political spheres.

Attempts to compromise surveillance programs

Further investigation revealed that the hackers sought access to data managed under U.S. law enforcement programs, including those governed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The American and Chinese flags fly at Genting Snow Park on February 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. On Wednesday, the FBI said it had uncovered "a large and significant cyberespionage campaign" carried out by hackers linked to China.

This law authorizes U.S. intelligence agencies to monitor the communications of suspected foreign agents. By targeting these programs, Chinese hackers may have sought to infiltrate sensitive government communications channels, gaining insight into U.S. surveillance efforts.

The revelation is part of a series of high-profile hacking incidents attributed to China, which U.S. authorities view as a campaign to extract sensitive technological and government information.

Escalation follows previous attacks

The announcement follows a series of alleged Chinese cyber intrusions, including the recent Operation Flax Typhoon. Unveiled in September, the hacking effort allegedly involved embedding malware on more than 200,000 consumer devices, including cameras and routers, across the United States.

These compromised devices were used to form a massive botnet, capable of committing cybercrimes on a large scale. In another incident last month, hackers allegedly linked to China targeted mobile devices belonging to high-profile political figures, including Donald Trump, his running mate Senator JD Vance, and people associated with Kamala Harris.

However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between these past operations and the current investigation.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. The FBI's announcement follows an alleged targeting of cell phones used by Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In response to these threats, the FBI and CISA are working with the telecommunications industry and individuals affected by the hacking campaign to strengthen defenses against continued cyberespionage.

Officials noted that as investigations deepen, more information will emerge about the nature and extent of these security breaches. “We hope that our understanding of these compromises will improve as the investigation continues,” the agencies said, emphasizing the need for vigilance within the telecommunications industry.

This latest cyberespionage revelation places additional pressure on U.S.-China relations, as U.S. officials continue to counter escalating cyberthreats emanating from Beijing.

In response to Newsweek's request for comment, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Mr. Liu Pengyu said: “In recent years, the United States has compiled and disseminated all kinds of disinformation about self- saying Chinese hacking threats. China strongly opposes this. China's position is consistent and China firmly opposes and combats cyberattacks and cybertheft in all forms. »

The FBI's findings underscore the potential risk to national security and privacy, prompting federal agencies and businesses to strengthen their cyber defenses to resist increasingly sophisticated foreign attacks.

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press

