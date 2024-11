US hacker convicted in billions worth Bitcoin heist

A hacker has been sentenced to five years in prison in the United States for laundering the proceeds of one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists on record.

Ilya Lichtenstein pleaded guilty last year in the 2016 hacking of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and theft of nearly 120,000 bitcoins.

He laundered the stolen cryptocurrency with the help of his wife Heather Morgan, who used the alias Razzlekhan to promote his hip hop music.

At the time of the theft, bitcoin was worth around $70 million ($55.3 million), but its value had reached more than $4.5 billion by the time of their arrest. At current prices, they would be worth more than double that value.

The $3.6 billion in assets recovered in the case represented the largest financial seizure in Justice Department history, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time.

It's important to send the message that you can't commit these crimes with impunity and that there are consequences, District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said.

Lichtenstein, who has been imprisoned since his arrest in February 2022, has expressed remorse for his actions.

He also said he hoped to apply his skills to combat cybercrime after serving his sentence.

Morgan also pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.

According to court documents, Lichtenstein used advanced hacking tools and techniques to hack Bitfinex.

Following the hack, he sought Morgan's help in laundering the stolen funds.

They “used numerous sophisticated money laundering techniques,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

The methods included using fictitious identities, transferring the funds to different cryptocurrencies and purchasing gold coins.

Lichtenstein, who was born in Russia but grew up in the United States, would then meet couriers on family trips and bring the laundered money home, prosecutors said.

Morgan Razzlekhan's character went viral on social media when the affair broke.

Even as the couple tried to cover up the hack, she released dozens of video clips filled with expletives and rap songs filmed in locations around New York.

In her lyrics, she calls herself a “nasty moneymaker” and a “Wall Street crocodile.”

In articles published in Forbes magazine, Morgan also claimed to be a successful technology businesswoman, calling herself an “economist, serial entrepreneur, software investor, and rapper.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c2dl70wed1lo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos