US ambassador says Mexico has 'closed doors' to security cooperation, denies its violence problem





MEXICO CITY (AP) U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar on Wednesday blasted Mexico's failure to accept aid in the fight against drug cartels, saying the country had closed the doors to security cooperation.

At a news conference, Salazar launched his harshest criticism yet of widespread violence, police corruption and the Mexican government's misguided attitude that there is no problem.

“When they just say there's no problem, we have these statistics to show people there's no problem, which is not based in reality,” Salazar said . There is a very big problem.

Mexico sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy expressing surprise at Salazar's statement, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Salazar cited the violence of recent days in the northern state of Sinaloa as an example. Sinaloa state police chief Gerardo Mrida said Wednesday that authorities found between five and seven bodies on the side of a road, but were still counting body parts to see how many there were. had some.

There are a bunch of various bodies, with what we found, we identified five bodies, but some are in pieces, they were dismembered, there are seven, Mrida said.

Embattled Sinaloas Governor Ruben Rocha appeared to embody Mexico's attitude when he said Tuesday that after a similar number of corpses were dumped on the side of the roads, they were fine and moving on would return soon.

Salazar countered that in Sinaloa, the dead can be seen everywhere.

Salazar had previously defended many actions by the Mexican government, but now says former President Andrs Manuel López Obrador's “hugs not bullets” strategy of not confronting the cartels did not work .

López Obrador left office on September 30, but his successor, President Claudia Sheinbaum, has pledged to continue that policy, even though under her leadership troops appear more willing to open fire.

Fighting between two factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel broke out after two drug capos, one from each faction, flew to the United States and were arrested there on July 25.

Drug lords Ismael El Mayo Zambada and Joaqun Guzmn Lpez were apprehended in the United States after flying there on a small plane.

Zambada later claimed that he was kidnapped and forced to board the plane by Guzmán Lpez, sparking a violent battle between Zambada's faction and the Chapitos group led by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín El Chapo Guzman.

Mexico later accused the United States of arresting the capos, saying it caused an outbreak of violence. Salazar said Mexico subsequently ended its anti-drug cooperation as well.

From there, things totally escalated and the Mexican government shut down, Salazar said. The ambassador also criticized efforts by López Obrador and Sheinbaum to downplay the problem of crime and violence, saying the problem was exaggerated and crime statistics were declining.

Salazar did not explain why he thought the Mexican government's numbers were unreliable, but in recent days the government appears to have changed how it releases homicide figures.

The reality for the Mexican people, and that concerns businessmen, members of the press like you who work on the streets, those who own ranches, like the rancher killed in Sinaloa this weekend because he was a leader, do not live in security. , Salazar said.

The ongoing violence is a very serious problem in Mexico and to say that there is no problem, to blame someone else, to blame the United States, is obviously not (the solution), he continued.

He also criticized Lpez Obrador for refusing $32 million, an apparent reference to Lpez Obrador's decision to withdraw from a U.S.-funded program aimed at giving money to train and equip the Mexican police.

It was rejected due to ideological issues and other explanations, Salazar said. López Obrador said at the time that he did not want American helicopters and weapons, but that at that time most American money was spent on training, professionalization and to legal reform.

After taking office in 2018, Lpez Obrador also cut funding for the police force and gave the army, navy and militarized National Guard the primary role in law enforcement.

Police become corrupt because they don't make enough to live on, Salazar said. You can't pay a police officer next to nothing and expect him to do his job.

Salazar was previously known for defending Lpez Obrador despite his continued efforts to militarize law enforcement, concentrate power, eliminate regulatory and oversight agencies, and consolidate Mexican state-owned companies, even at the expense of U.S. companies.

It was unclear whether Wednesday's critical shift in his rhetoric was in any way linked to Donald Trump's victory in last week's U.S. presidential election. Trump has long criticized Mexico.

