Bank of England governor says Brexit has damaged UK economy | Andrew Bailey





The governor of the Bank of England warned that Brexit had damaged the UK economy and urged ministers to rebuild relations with the EU.

Speaking at a Mansion House dinner in the City of London on Thursday evening, Andrew Bailey said he had no position on Brexit per se. However, he added: I must point out the consequences.

He said Brexit had strained the economy, pointing in particular to its impact on Britain's trade in goods. He added that this highlights why we must remain alert and welcome opportunities to rebuild relationships while respecting the decisions of the British people.

Bank governors have traditionally refrained from intervening in contentious political issues, but Bayliss's predecessor, Mark Carney, warned of the potential economic impact of Brexit before the 2016 referendum.

Services exports have increased significantly since Britain left the EU, but some goods exporters, especially small businesses, are struggling with so-called non-tariff barriers such as customs checks.

Keir Starmers' government has pledged to deepen cooperation with the EU, but Brussels has made clear it has no intention of opening wide-ranging negotiations on a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

Labor is opposed to rejoining the EU single market or customs union. Instead, the government hopes to bring about more moderate changes, such as mutual recognition of professional qualifications and veterinary agreements, which could ease the need for checks on food exports.

The bank governor spoke against the backdrop of Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs and import taxes on all foreign goods sold into the United States.

Bailey said he was opposed to this approach, saying he was an old-fashioned free trader.

My point is, he said, let us remember the importance of openness amidst the critical need to be vigilant against threats to economic security.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join This is Europe

The most pressing stories and debates for Europeans, from identity to the economy and the environment.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Experts at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research have warned that if President Trump goes ahead with his plan to impose a universal tariff of 10% on all imports, Britain's growth rate could be reduced to 0.4% next year.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves, speaking at the same event at the annual gathering of Britain's financial sector, praised the city, calling it the jewel of Britain's economy and saying post-crash regulations had gone too far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/nov/14/bank-of-england-governor-urges-ministers-to-rebuild-relations-with-eu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos