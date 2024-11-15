PM to strengthen UK aerospace industry with $975 million to drive growth and jobs





Thousands of highly skilled jobs will be supported across the UK as the Prime Minister supports the aerospace industry with $975 million over the next five years for this key growth sector.

To boost aerospace centers in areas such as Broughton, Filton and Derby, the government has expanded the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) programme. This expansion will accelerate innovation, create job opportunities and support an industry that brings pride to communities across the UK.

The Prime Minister will visit Wales today (Friday, November 15) for the first time since the Budget. It is one of the largest aerospace clusters in the world and employs over 20,000 people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

From modern aircraft engines to helicopters, the UK's aerospace industry is truly world-class.

The UK is at the forefront of a cutting-edge aerospace industry and accelerating investment will deliver significant progress in our mission to unlock the technologies of the future and deliver growth and opportunity across the UK.

The Government's investment will provide industry with long-term confidence in the UK as a place to invest in cutting-edge aerospace technology and help extend the UK's global lead in wing and engine manufacturing, while delivering zero-emission flights. I'm trying. Bids for funding are expected to open in January, and the project is expected to begin in the fall.

Aerospace will also be central to the Government's Industrial Strategy and both the RAF and the Royal Navy will have an important global role to play in achieving Net Zero targets and defence, relying on aerospace technologies.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Economy and Trade, said:

The UK's world-class aerospace sector added around $40 billion to the economy last year, supporting high-skilled jobs across the UK.

Supporting the sector with this funding will ensure the UK continues to pioneer new technologies, while delivering economic growth that can be felt in communities across the country.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister also confirmed 49 million aerospace projects in Wales. Combined, Southwest and Wales design and assemble about half of the world's large civil aircraft wings.

The Prime Minister added:

Growth is a clear mission of this Government and our investment will drive the future of Wales’ aerospace industry. We are determined to work with the Welsh Government to deliver the jobs and opportunities that will lead to better lives for working people, building on our largest ever budget deal.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

Wales is a cornerstone of the UK's aerospace industry, with more than 20,000 people employed in high quality, skilled jobs in the aerospace and defense sector.

I welcome today's news, another in a series of job postings for Wales this autumn.

John Harrison, Chairman of Airbus UK, said:

Investing $975 million in the aerospace sector over five years will provide certainty for long-term sustainable aviation investment and highly skilled jobs, deliver on the UK's R&D and growth plans and place aerospace at the heart of the upcoming industrial strategy. Acknowledge your role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-boosts-uk-aerospace-industry-with-975-million-to-drive-growth-and-jobs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos