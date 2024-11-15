The UK economy grew by 0.1%, slower than expected.





Bank of England, City of London, London, England, November 6, 2024. The City of London is a city, county and local government area that includes London's main central business district, the CBD. The City of London is popularly known simply as the City and colloquially known as the Square Mile. (Photo Credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Mike Kemp | In photos | getty images

The British economy contracted sharply in September and grew only marginally in the third quarter after a strong rebound at the start of the year, early figures showed on Friday.

According to the National Statistical Office, gross domestic product (GDP) in September decreased by 0.1%, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected September growth to be 0.2%.

For the third quarter as a whole, the UK economy grew by just 0.1% compared to the previous quarter. This is lower than the 0.2% growth economists expected and follows 0.5% growth in the second quarter of the year.

Britain's main services sector also grew by just 0.1% in the quarter, the Office for National Statistics said. Construction rose 0.8% this month and production fell 0.2%.

It comes after UK inflation fell sharply to 1.7% in September, falling below the Bank of England's 2% target for the first time since April 2021. Falling inflation paved the way for the central bank to cut interest rates by 25%. On November 7, the base interest rate was raised to 4.75%.

The Bank of England said last week it expected GDP to rise by 0.75 percentage points within a year as a result of the Labor government's tax hike budget. Policymakers also noted that the government's fiscal plan has raised inflation prospects.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said Friday she was “not satisfied” with the figures.

“In my Budget, I have made difficult choices to get the foundations right and stabilize public finances. “Now we can deliver growth through investment and reform to create more jobs and more money in people’s pockets, and to build our NHS.” “We must rebuild Britain and secure our borders during a decade of national reconstruction,” she said in the announcement.

Analysts have pointed to underlying weaknesses in the economy and increased risks from geopolitical tensions as potential barriers to further growth.

“It’s clear that the economy has a little less momentum than previously thought,” said Ruth Gregory, UK economist at Capital Economics. “And the economy has grown in only two of the last six months. “It’s amazing,” he said.

“Overall, despite the contraction in September, we expect GDP growth to recover in the next quarter as government debt-financed spending stimulates activity and constraints from high inflation and interest rates continue to dissipate,” Gregory added.

A rate cut at the BOE's next meeting in December looks “impossible”, according to Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He said inflation risks and growing global headwinds were likely to prevent policymakers from pursuing successive rate cuts.

“These figures suggest that the economy was boiling over even before the budget, with weak business and consumer confidence weakening output in the third quarter and especially in September,” Thiru said in emailed comments.

The recent US election results have increased uncertainty about the impact President-elect Donald Trump's next term will have on the global economy. Trump's proposed tariffs are expected to cause widespread inflation and hit Europe's economy hard, but some analysts have said the move could present an opportunity for the British economy.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said little last week about the bank's views on Trump's tariff agenda, but did note the risks to global divisions.

“We'll see how things play out. I'm not going to prejudge what will happen or what won't happen,” he told reporters at a press briefing.

The British pound was broadly flat against the US dollar by mid-morning in London. The euro rose 0.4% against the pound after Friday's GDP release.

