Eva Longoria left the 'dystopian' United States after Trump's victory





Eva Longoria has revealed she no longer calls Los Angeles – or the US – home, now splitting her time largely between Spain and Mexico. Especially after Donald Trump's election victory against Kamala Harris, the actress said she no longer wanted to spend her days in a “dystopian” country.

“I'm privileged,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Marie Claire in a new cover story. “I can escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian land, and my anxiety and sadness are for them. »

The politically involved multi-hyphenate has long been estranged from Los Angeles, although the pandemic is what sealed the deal, she said.

“I've spent my entire adult life here,” the Flamin' Hot pilot explained. “But even before [the pandemic]it was changing. The atmosphere was different. And then COVID came, and it pushed the situation to the limit. Whether it's homelessness or taxes, it's not that I want to shit on California – I just feel like that chapter of my life is over now.

Her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago also moved in alongside the Desperate Housewives actress.

Elsewhere in the report, the Mexican-American producer — who campaigned for Harris and Vice President Tim Walz, as well as organizing for key demographic blocs like Latinos and women — said she was not also surprised by Trump's second victory, declaring: “Part of the shock isn't that he won. “A convicted criminal who spews so much hatred could occupy the highest office.”

She added: “I would like to think that our fight continues… if he keeps his promises, it will be a scary place to be.” »

