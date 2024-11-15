UK economic growth slows to 0.1% due to budget instability and high interest rates | Economic growth (GDP)





The British economy came to a near standstill in the third quarter as uncertainty surrounding Labour's first budget and higher interest rates weighed on business and consumer spending.

The economy is said to have grown by 0.1% in the third quarter of this year, up from 0.5% in the second quarter, as Prime Minister Rachel Reeves attempts to lift the UK to the top of the G7 growth league. These are figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK ranked 6th among G7 countries for growth in the third quarter. This is higher than Italy, but grew by 0.4%, 0.2%, and 0.7% than France, Germany, and the United States, respectively.

Figures released by the ONS on Friday showed output in the New Labor government's services and manufacturing sectors slowed in the three months to the end of September, suggesting uncertainty surrounding the budget and higher interest rates contributed to the subsequent loss of momentum. spring.

City economists expected quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2%. Compared to the previous month in September, GDP decreased by 0.1%, falling below the forecast of 0.2%.

The ONS said a decline in manufacturing output and a shortage of jobs in the IT sector weakened the economy in September, offsetting a rise in car sales.

Business investment increased by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2023, but the UK's trading position has worsened with exports falling for three consecutive years. The trade damage was offset by lower imports as consumers cut back on purchases of foreign goods.

Reeves said: Improving economic growth is at the core of everything I want to achieve. That's why I'm not satisfied with these numbers.

Business groups have complained that measures announced in the Budget, including a rise in employer national insurance premiums, are increasing costs and discouraging investment.

Shadow Prime Minister Mel Stride said Labor inherited the fastest-growing economies in the G7, including Canada and Japan, but their choices had slowed growth significantly.

He added: Labour's national insurance employment tax will make it more expensive for businesses, which will drive higher prices, higher inflation, higher mortgage costs and slower growth.

ONS figures show the UK's population growth meant its per capita share of the economy fell by 0.1% in the third quarter.

Reeves added: I have made difficult choices with my budget to get the foundation right and stabilize public finances. Now we will deliver growth through investment and reform to create more jobs and more money in people's pockets, rebuild the NHS, rebuild Britain and secure our borders for a decade of national renewal. .

Ben Jones, chief economist at the CBI business lobby group, said: The UK economy has stagnated for three quarters. Uncertainty about the budget may have played a big role. Companies are widely reporting that the speed of decision-making is slowing down.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Hopefully this will turn out to be a mistake. We still expect the economy to return to a path of moderate growth next year. However, downside risks to the outlook have increased.

Recent economic surveys show a weakening labor market and consumer and business confidence falling below budget.

Consumer-facing services grew 0.5%, but not enough to grow the overall services segment by more than 0.1% during the quarter.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said weak data in the three months to September would lead to a loss of momentum in the fourth quarter.

NIESR economist Hailey Low said manufacturing would be one of the sectors that would see a further slowdown. “If boosting long-term growth trends is the ultimate goal, policymakers across the country must do more than short-term fixes,” she said.

Luke Bartholomew, chief economist at investment manager abrdn, said a slowdown in growth was expected in the second half of the year, but the extent of the slowdown was slightly more pronounced than expected.

The Bank of England has cut interest rates twice this year, most recently to 4.75% last week. But borrowing costs remain high compared to pre-pandemic levels and financial markets have signaled that a rate cut in December is unlikely. According to the financial market on the 29th, there is a 17.5% chance of a UK interest rate cut next month and an 82.5% chance of freezing it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/nov/15/uk-economy-third-quarter-2024-ons-labour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos