Companies rush to US bond market as Trump cuts borrowing costs

Corporate borrowers are rushing into the U.S. bond market, taking advantage of incredibly buoyant conditions following Donald Trump's election victory.

Companies including heavy machinery maker Caterpillar, biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences and investment bank Goldman Sachs raised more than $50 billion this week, according to LSEG data.

That total was well above bankers' expectations and marked the busiest week since peak activity in September, when companies typically return to the market after a summer lull.

Credit and stock markets have rallied since Trump's victory last week, pushing corporate borrowing costs against U.S. Treasuries to their lowest level in decades as investors bet that Tax cuts will increase profits.

Companies are choosing to strike while the irons are hot, and the irons are really hot right now, said John McAuley, Citigroup's head of debt capital markets for North America. There is no doubt that the uncertainty surrounding last week's elections weighed on the market.

Spreads on U.S. investment-grade bonds, the premium that highly rated companies pay to borrow over the government, were 0.8 percentage points late Thursday, near their lowest level since 1998. Spreads on high-grade bonds yield or junk bonds stood at 2.6 percentage points, their lowest level. point since mid-2007, according to Ice BofA data.

Spreads are at incredibly tight levels, a top banker said, adding that low borrowing premiums were prompting many companies to bring forward bond issues they had planned to early next year.

Banks, which typically move fastest to take advantage of tighter spreads, played a big role in this week's borrowing frenzy.

Activity has been very much skewed toward the financial side of the ledger, said Teddy Hodgson, global co-head of investment-grade debt capital markets at Morgan Stanley. It's a lot of quick activities that didn't include post-election funding, [but] who considers this too good to ignore when it comes to where spreads trade.

Given the strength of the markets, bankers expect a wider range of borrowers to follow suit.

We expect to see significant volume, McAuley said. There are going to be busy days between now and mid-December… There is absolutely, at all levels, progress in terms of refinancing.

The rise in U.S. stock prices since Election Day has also sparked a flurry of activity in capital markets, with private equity firms and other investors selling their stakes in listed companies.

These so-called follow-on sales have raised about $6 billion since the election, according to Dealogic data. This total is lower than the period before the vote, during which Boeing concluded one of the largest such transactions in history in late October, but the number of transactions accelerated on 7 and 12 November being the two busiest days for tracking. on sale since March.

