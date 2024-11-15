UK weather: Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of England | uk news





The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of England.

The warning applies from 10am on Monday until 10am next Tuesday for southern Scotland, north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, Lancashire and parts of north-west England, including Cumbria.

A separate warning for snow and ice has been issued across northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There is expected to be a significant change to the UK weather over the weekend.”

Image: A snow and ice warning is in place for northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday. Separate stations covering southern Scotland and northern England will be set up from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Up to 20 centimeters of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Monday and Tuesday, while up to 10 centimeters of snow could accumulate in lower elevations, which could cause major damage, the Met Office said.

The weather forecaster warned, “Be prepared as weather warnings can change quickly.”

Rain, hail, sleet and snow are expected to fall over the next three days, making driving conditions hazardous.

Temperatures will also plummet overnight, causing colder temperatures to form, the weather service said, with ice forming on untreated roads, pavements and bike paths. It warned of “the potential for injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

It urged people to plan their journeys and allow sufficient time to reach their destinations, whether on foot or by public transport.

Power outages, delays or cancellations of bus and train services, and road closures are also likely, although some rural communities may remain in lockdown.

Image: File photo: PA.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “Noticeable early winter cold will arrive across the north from Sunday and is likely to reach the rest of the UK by mid-week.”

“As the northerly current develops, temperatures will drop, bringing in colder Arctic air.

“This could lead to the first chance of snow in the northern highlands from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential risk.

Winter weather could become more widespread as cold air spreads south, with snow and ice warnings already in place for parts of Scotland and northern England early next week.

She added: “Warnings for winter risks are likely to be updated so it is important to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.”

After several weeks of milder-than-average temperatures, winter weather arrives.

Additionally, a period of high pressure continued in early November, trapping much of the country in a cycle of fog, drizzle and low clouds for nearly two weeks.

In many areas no sunlight was seen at all, and “high pressure gloom” was blamed for the dreary conditions.

This is when high pressure traps a layer of moisture near the Earth's surface, resulting in extended periods of hazy, cloudy weather with pockets of fog and fog.

Forecasters say any changes to the weather over the next few days and into next week will be due to low pressure.

