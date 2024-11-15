UK economy grew 0.1% between July and September – slower than expected | Money News





According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy grew by 0.1% from July to September.

However, despite the modest GDP growth recorded in the third quarter, the economy contracted by 0.1% in September, dragging down overall growth for three months.

The ONS said growth was also slower than experts expected and down from the 0.5 per cent growth rate between April and June.

Economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England forecast growth of 0.2%, a slowdown from the rapid growth seen in the first half of 2024 as the economy rebounded from last year's shallow recession.

And Labor's most focused indicator, GDP per capita, or economic output divided by the number of people in the country, also decreased by 0.1%.

Commenting on these figures, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said: “Are we satisfied with the numbers released today? Of course not. I want the growth to be stronger, faster and felt by families across the country.” “

“Why, in my Mansion House speech last night, I announced the biggest reform of the pension system in a generation to free up up to £80 billion of long-term patient capital to help invest in small businesses, scale their businesses and invest in infrastructure. This is why you need it.” Mr Reeves later told Sky News in an interview.

“It’s been four months since this government took office, and there is more work to be done to reverse the growth gains of the past decade or so.”

New economic data tests the chancellor's growth plans.

The sluggish services sector, which makes up the bulk of the UK economy, has particularly hampered growth over the past three months. It expanded by 0.1%, offsetting 0.8% growth in the construction sector.

The UK's GDP growth rate in the most recent quarter was lower than the US's 0.7% and the eurozone's 0.4%.

These figures pushed the UK to the bottom of the G7 growth rate table in the third quarter of this year.

It was expected to achieve the same 0.2% growth figure reported in Germany and Japan, but fell below that after a sluggish September.

The pound remained stable around $1.267 even after the news. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 closed down 0.4%.

Last week, the Bank of England predicted that Reeves' first budget would increase inflation by up to half a percentage point over the next two years, contributing to a slower rate of interest rate falls than previously thought.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a widely expected cut in the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%, forecasting inflation to “steadily” return to its target of 2% in the first half of 2027, a year later than expected. did it That last meeting.

The bank's quarterly report shows that Reeves' £70 billion tax and borrowing measures will not only put upward pressure on prices but also boost GDP by three quarters of a point next year.

