U.S. decline in overdose deaths accelerates as fentanyl crisis easesExBulletin





Some experts credit the spread of naloxone, also known as Narcan, with dramatically reducing the number of fatal drug overdoses in the United States. The drug reverses most opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl. Spencer Platt/Getty Images .

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Drug-related street deaths in the United States are declining at an unprecedented rate, according to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preliminary data shows approximately 97,000 fatal overdoses over a 12-month period. This represents a decrease of approximately 14.5% compared to the previous year. Public health officials say the drop translates to more than 16,000 lives saved and marks the lowest level of drug deaths in nearly four years.

“The latest data shows that our efforts are paying off,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. “Every life saved means one less family and community grieving.”

In September, drug experts in the United States began reporting a sudden and seemingly precipitous decline in fatal overdoses. Before 2023, drug deaths had skyrocketed, sometimes increasing by more than 30% per year. Deaths peaked at more than 111,000 in 2022, then declined slightly last year.

Experts are now working to understand why the trend has evolved so quickly.

Some credit better addiction health care and the widespread use of naloxone, a drug to reverse opioid overdoses. Researchers also point out that less potent fentanyl is being sold on the streets of some American communities. High mortality rates in recent years may also mean a decline in the number of vulnerable people living with addiction.

Whatever the cause, the latest data from the CDC, which covers the 12 months ending in June of this year, suggests that the reduction in fatal overdoses is holding up and may even accelerate.

Some experts, however, worry that the decline in drug deaths will lead to less attention being paid to health care funding and programs for people who use illicit drugs.

“One of the fears is that as overdoses decrease, there will be complacency,” said Dr. Brian Hurley, director of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. “One of our messages is to make sure there is sustained focus.”

Public health officials also point out that improvements in drug overdose deaths over the past year have largely benefited white communities. Some Black and Native American communities have actually seen increases in drug overdose deaths.

Speaking to NPR in September, Gupta called for more funding for drug treatment and health care services in these communities. “There is no way we can beat this epidemic by not focusing on communities that are often marginalized, underserved and communities of color,” he said.

