UK weather: Met Office issues snow and ice warning for snowfall of up to 20cm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for this weekend and early next week.

The Met Office warned that up to 20cm of snow could fall in northern England and southern Scotland from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.

Another warning for snow and ice applies for northern Scotland from 4pm Sunday until 11am Monday.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said the UK would start to see much colder weather from Sunday as a low pressure system moves across the north.

She added that a cold weather front was likely to reach across the UK by mid-week.

As the northerly current develops, temperatures will drop, bringing in colder Arctic air. This could bring the first chance of snow in the northern highlands from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential risk, Ms Hicks said in a statement issued by forecasters.

Open image from gallery

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for two parts of England on Monday.

The Met Office said showers would turn increasingly wintry in northern Scotland with hail, sleet and light snow from Sunday, with overnight temperatures falling to near freezing.

On Monday, rain, sleet and snow are likely across northern England and southern Scotland overnight into Tuesday morning, with up to 15cm to 20cm of snow likely in the Highlands.

Open image from gallery

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will drop to below freezing (Korea Meteorological Administration)

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was also a small chance of snow accumulating in low-lying areas and warned that rural communities could be cut off and bus and train services delayed or canceled.

The Met Office predicts that cold or very cold temperatures are likely to affect most of the UK from Tuesday, with wintry showers particularly likely in the north and exposed coastal areas.

Looking ahead to next week starting Tuesday, the spokesperson said: Cold or very cold weather is likely to affect most, if not all, of the UK early in the period, with wintry showers likely to affect northern areas and exposed coastal areas in particular.

Widespread frost is likely overnight and strong winds at times will make wind chills significantly lower.

