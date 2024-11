New York will become the first American city to introduce a congestion charge

New York is set to become the first city in the United States to implement a congestion charge.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that road pricing would begin on January 5 to “unclog our streets, reduce pollution and provide better public transportation for millions of New Yorkers.”

Hochul abruptly suspended the program in June as it was about to go into effect after pushback from some commuters and businesses. The revived plan will result in lower fees than originally proposed for vehicles entering designated areas of Manhattan.

The urban toll, however, faces opposition from new President Donald Trump.

Congestion charges will apply to vehicles traveling in Manhattan, below 60th Street, in the heart of New York's metropolitan center.

The program is intended to generate funds for the struggling Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city's subways, buses and other forms of mass transit, while also easing New York's endless traffic.

Hochul announced Thursday that under the revised plan, the daytime toll for cars would be $9, up from $15.

Small trucks and non-commuter buses will pay $14.40 to enter Manhattan, while larger trucks and tour buses will pay a fee of $21.60.

Riders Alliance, a public transportation advocacy group that has supported congestion pricing, welcomed Hochul's revival of the program.

“We will continue to fight together to ensure the plan is implemented and funds the projects that riders actually need,” they wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hochul's plan would implement congestion pricing before one of his most prominent critics, Trump, is sworn in as president of the United States in January.

I have great respect for New York Governor Kathy Hochul and look forward to working with her to make New York and America great again. But I strongly disagree with the decision on the congestion charge, Trump told the New York Post, a conservative tabloid, in an interview Wednesday.

Local Republicans have already asked him to intervene.

Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents a suburban district just north of New York, asked Trump to commit to “ending this absurd congestion pricing grab once and for all.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Hochul said she plans to move forward with the plan regardless of who is in power in Washington.

“I’m not motivated by the timing of the election or not,” she said.

Critics pointed out that the congestion charge was reinstated a week after the US general election.

