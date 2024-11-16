UK weather: Met Office predicts 'mix of rain, sleet and snow' as 'cold wave' hits country next week | uk news





“Cold and destructive weather, including rain, sleet and snow, will continue for several days next week,” the Met Office said.

Forecasters said it was too early to know exactly where the winter weather would hit, with computer models showing a variety of scenarios.

However, there is a certainty that most parts of the UK will get colder.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Next week will bring some really cold air and some parts of the UK will see some snow.”

“It’s going to be a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow.

“It will also probably be windy for some parts of the UK on Monday, but it will probably get colder with wintry showers everywhere by Wednesday.”

Mr Morgan said it was “quite unusual” to see such winter weather forecast for the South this year and said next week's “cold spell” was due to a change in the position of the jet stream.

He said: “It is currently possible to see snow, ice and frost anywhere in the UK at night, especially from mid-week.”

Meanwhile, meteorologist Alex Deakin said next week would see colder air spread across the UK.

“There is a weather system developing that is bringing moisture from the west of England,” he said. This, he said, “is interacting with the cold air, which raises questions about how much snow we will see.”

“As we move into next week, we are more likely to see these weather systems track into the South. [of England]And colder air is spreading across the UK.”

“Precipitation, sleet and snow on hillsides are likely,” he warned, although there was some uncertainty about the details.

In early November, a period of high pressure trapped much of the country in a cycle of fog, drizzle and low clouds.

Several weather stations in eastern England and Wales recorded no sunlight at all for the first eight days of this month.

The gloomy weather brought above-average temperatures in many areas, but the weather has only gotten colder since then.

