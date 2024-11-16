



The former French president has called on Sir Keir Starmer to lead Europe outside the EU after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

François Hollande, who served as French president from 2012 to 2017, said Britain and the EU needed each other to counter Trump's offensive and find a solution to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

And he said: Keir Starmer must position himself as a European leader without being part of the European Union. This is what he has to sell to the British public.

François Hollande said Europe must respond to Trump's offensive (Reuters)

Speaking after the event at Kings College London, Mr Hollande added: Starmer is well placed to leverage the gains for the benefit of Europe as well as the UK.

And in comments reported by The Times, Hollande warned that the next president only understands relationships based on power.

The left, which largely lost power in 2017 after leaving office amid economic turmoil and questions about his private life, has backed Sir Keir's continued reset with the EU, encouraging the PM to show Europeans he is a partner again.

François Hollande urges Sir Keir Starmer to lead Europe on the world stage (AFP via Getty Images)

Hollande is currently a member of the French parliament and is considering running for re-election when Macron leaves office in 2027.

It comes as the governor of the Bank of England said Britain must rebuild its relationship with Brussels and warned of the economic consequences of Brexit.

Amid concerns about a global trade war under President Trump's second term, Andrew Bailey said he had to point to the consequences of Brexit, adding that it was putting pressure on potential supply levels.

Economists worry Donald Trump's tariff plan could raise consumer prices (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved).

This highlights why we must remain vigilant and welcome the opportunity to rebuild our relationship while respecting the decisions of the British people, Prime Minister Bailey said.

He added: The picture is currently clouded by geopolitical shocks and widespread disruption in the global economy.

During the presidential election, President Trump announced plans to impose a 20% tariff on all imports into the United States and to increase tariffs on Chinese imports to 60%.

Experts have suggested the move will put pressure on UK commodity prices and contribute to rising inflation.

As Lord Keirs resets with the EU, he faces renewed pressure to agree a youth mobility plan with the bloc that would allow young people to live and work freely across Europe for several years.

Despite Lord Keirs' claims that Britain has no intention of agreeing to such a deal, the European Council began discussions on the matter on Friday, according to official documents.

