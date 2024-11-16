Iran sent US written message that it would not attempt to assassinate Trump, US official says





Iran sent US written assurance it would not attempt to assassinate Trump, US official says

Iran has sent a message to the United States that it will not attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, a U.S. official told NBC News. This after a warning from the Biden administration. NBC News reports Andrea Mitchell.Nov. 15, 2024

