US, South Korea and Japan denounce dangerous ties between Russia and North Korea | Russia-Ukraine War





The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan held a joint press conference to denounce growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, the conference also served as a swan song for outgoing US President Joe Biden, who will leave office in 2025.

We have now reached a moment of significant political change, Biden told reporters Friday. He has touted ties between the United States, South Korea and Japan as a major part of his legacy.

This will likely be my last trilateral meeting with this important group, but I am proud to have helped build this partnership, and I believe it is built to last. This is my hope and expectation.

Biden will be replaced in January by new President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican who favors an America-first foreign policy.

These shifting political winds could be crucial as Japan, South Korea and the United States cooperate in efforts to contain the nuclear threat they perceive in North Korea, also known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Earlier this week, North Korea signed a military treaty with another nuclear power, Russia, to strengthen the latter's war in Ukraine.

The deal includes a mutual defense pact and already up to 10,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been sent to the Russia-Ukraine border.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attend the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, on November 15. [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Biden emphasized Friday that the U.S. alliance with Japan and South Korea would be essential to countering North Korea's dangerous and destabilizing cooperation with Russia.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol echoed the sentiment, citing the growing presence of North Korean troops overseas.

As the recent deployment of DPRK troops to Russia shows, the challenging security environment inside and outside the region once again reminds us of the importance of our trilateral cooperation, Yoon said.

He and Biden were also joined by Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, who took office in October.

Shigeru has been vocal in favor of a more balanced relationship between his country and the United States, notably by proposing shared management of American military bases in Japan.

Top leaders from the three countries met independently for the first time last year, in August 2023.

On Friday, Yoon expressed hope that the leaders could continue to meet annually to consolidate their relations.

The leaders' press conference coincided with a strongly worded joint statement, in which the three countries reiterated their commitment to Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense.

Japan, Republic of Korea [South Korea] and the United States strongly condemns the decisions of the leaders of the DPRK and Russia to dangerously expand Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the statement said.

The deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including transfers of munitions and ballistic missiles, is particularly egregious given Russia's status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

But Trump's imminent return to the White House for a second term raises questions about the United States' continued commitment to Ukraine's defense.

There has been growing resistance to continued military aid to Ukraine in the US Congress, particularly among Republicans.

Last year, for example, Republican Senator Josh Hawley called for a complete withdrawal of US funds: any funding intended for Ukraine should be immediately redirected to Israel.

Trump himself campaigned on a platform of bringing peace to global conflicts and ending much of America's involvement abroad. Critics believe his “America First” policy could be a recipe for greater isolationism.

The compromises that Trump's peace plans might entail have also come under scrutiny.

After the Republican victory in the November 5 presidential election, a former adviser to the president-elect told BBC News that Trump would be willing to sacrifice Ukrainian territory in the name of ending the conflict.

If [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky comes to the table and says, 'Well, we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he's showing us he's not serious,' said former adviser Bryan Lanza. Crimea has disappeared.

Trump's transition team has since distanced itself from Lanza's comments, telling the BBC that Lanza was not speaking for the president-elect.

US media have reported that Biden, in his final days in office, plans to quickly provide aid to Ukraine, to ensure its continued ability to defend against the Russian invasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/16/us-south-korea-and-japan-slam-dangerous-ties-between-russia-north-korea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos