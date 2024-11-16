



Britain's growing addiction to unhealthy food is costing the UK $268 billion a year – far exceeding the entire NHS budget, a first-of-its-kind study on the subject has revealed.

The growing consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar or highly processed is having a devastating impact on human health and UK finances.

Rather than keeping us healthy, our current food system is making us sick through excessive deference to what is commonly known as big food. The cost of managing the disease is rapidly becoming unaffordable, according to a report from the Food, Agriculture and Rural Council (FFCC).

The figure of 268 billion comes from the first academic study to look at the costs of Britain's increased consumption of foods deemed unhealthy according to the government's Nutrition Quality Assessment system.

Of that, $92 billion would directly cover costs to the government to tackle the impact of what the FFCC calls the UK's unhealthy food system. It includes spending on the NHS (67.5 billion), social services (14.3 billion) and the welfare system (10.1 billion) to tackle diseases closely linked to diet, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease.

The remaining 176 billion is the indirect cost of lost productivity due to people being too sick to work due to diet-related diseases (116.4 billion) and human costs such as pain and premature death (60 billion).

The cost of 268 billion is enormous. “I was shocked when I got there and saw how high the numbers were,” said Professor Tim Jackson, an economist at the University of Surrey who led the FFCC study. He added that $268 billion is a very conservative estimate of these costs.

His findings will increase pressure on Keir Starmer to take strong action to limit consumption of unhealthy foods, tackle Britain's increasingly sick population and revive his crisis-hit NHS. Labor has pledged to ban junk food advertising on TV before 9pm and ban the sale of energy drinks to under-16s, with the aim of stamping out smoking.

Jackson's calculations are based on analysis of various publications and forecasts from the British government, international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and think tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Tony Blair Institute, and cover national spending and costs. It is used to treat chronic diseases, including those closely related to poor eating habits.

Households across the UK will need to spend an extra 3.8 billion per week, or a total of $57 billion per year, on top of the $101.5 billion per year they already spend to ensure everyone follows the healthy diet outlined in the government's Eatwell guide. . This requires significantly more vegetables, fruit, and fiber, and significantly fewer chips, snacks, and sauces.

While that would increase costs by a third for the wealthiest households, it would double weekly spending for the poorest households, raising questions about how realistic these expectations are at a time of widespread food insecurity and cost-of-living crises.

Dr Dolly van Tulleken, an obesity expert at the University of Cambridge and supported by the Medical Research Council, who contributed to the report, said: “This $268 billion cost shows that we have a food system that privatizes profits and socializes the harm caused by bad food. This puts the price on the government's failure to regulate big food for over 30 years.

FFCC chief executive Sue Pritchard called on ministers to introduce stronger regulation of the food industry. Food companies have sacrificed consumers' health as they take the fast track to big profits, using flavors, packaging and clever marketing strategies to encourage people to buy foods that are detrimental to their health, she said.

Ministers should consider providing vouchers to low-income households to buy UK-grown fruit and vegetables and providing more support for farmers to produce their own food, she added.

The FFCC report also warns:

The ultra-processed food market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8.4% over the next decade, despite concerns about health risks. This is higher than the 6.5% annual growth rate of overall food sales.

Expensive anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic are a disaster for human health and national finances because patients must take them for life to prevent recurrence.

The rise in diet-related illnesses in recent years reflects what Ara Darzi said in a recent survey into the state of the NHS: Society is in trouble.

The Food and Drink Federation said it wants to help alleviate diet-related diseases.

Obesity is a serious and complex problem affecting the UK, a spokesperson said. Food and beverage manufacturers know they have an important role to play in solving this problem. But this is not a problem we can solve alone. That's why we're committed to working with policymakers and others to help people eat healthier diets.

Businesses have already made significant progress in creating healthier options for shoppers in line with government guidance, and as a result our member products now enter the UK grocery market with a quarter fewer calories, a quarter less sugar and 3% less sugar than before. Contributing 1/2 less salt. In 2015.

Health Minister Wes Streeting said: While the UK is plunged into an obesity crisis, costing the economy billions and adding to the strain on an already overstretched NHS, we have no choice but to act.

We've already taken a huge step forward in our mission to fight obesity by announcing plans to ban junk food advertising on TV and online, and signaling our intention to limit access to fast food in schools. In addition, the government is reviewing this. [sugar tax] Find out if it's still effective in tackling obesity and other harms caused by high sugar intake.

I am committed to the shift from disease to prevention, and healthy eating and lifestyle play a pivotal role in achieving this. Building a healthy future for all is good for the NHS and good for the economy, so I am determined to see it through.

