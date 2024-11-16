Bank of England governor: UK needs to rebuild relationship after Brexit





getty images

Britain must 'rebuild its relationship' with the EU while 'respecting the decision of the British people' to leave the bloc in 2016, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey's Mansion House investor speech marked some of his strongest comments on Brexit, with him saying one of the consequences would be weaker trade.

He had previously avoided commenting on the topic because of the bank's independence from Westminster politics.

Mr Bailey said the changing relationship with the EU was putting pressure on the economy.

“As a civil servant, I have no position on Brexit itself,” he said. “But you have to point out the consequences.”

He added: “The impact on trade appears to be greater for goods than services… But this highlights why we must remain vigilant and welcome the opportunity to rebuild relationships while respecting the very important decisions of the British people.” He added.

The government remains opposed to rejoining the EU, but Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said in a Mansion House speech that there could be a closer relationship.

“Our biggest trading partner is the European Union. We will not overturn Brexit or re-enter the single market or customs union. But we need to reset the relationship,” she said.

Mr Bailey said the UK should not focus “only on the impact of Brexit” but warn of “geopolitical shocks and wider disruptions in the global economy”.

He made similar comments last week when asked about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs of up to 20% on imports.

Vicky Pryce, senior economic adviser at the Center for Economics and Business Research, said that if that were to happen, “it's actually quite questionable whether the UK would have a special relationship with the US when it still trades significantly with Europe.” “he said.

'A better deal'

Assessing the economic impact of the UK's decision to leave the EU has been tricky due to several economic shocks in recent years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility and other independent analysts estimate that the economy would take a 4% hit over 15 years as a result.

Trade in goods, particularly the food and agricultural export sectors, has been particularly hard hit by the imposition of new trade barriers. However, trade in services, including banking, performed better than expected.

Some politicians have said there could be a better relationship between Britain and the EU.

“We have to be positive here and be optimistic that a better deal can actually be reached,” Spanish Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo told the BBC.

Meanwhile, former Bank of England deputy governor Sir John Given said Britain could negotiate “some deal that lowers trade barriers”.

He also ruled out rejoining the single market or customs union, but said on the BBC's Today program, “If we could get closer to joining the customs union, that would be a big help.”

He added that this means “people will invest in the UK in knowledge that can be freely exported to Europe as before Brexit”.

‘Crown Jewel’

In his speech, Reeves said regulations introduced after the 2008 global financial crisis had “created a system that sought to eliminate risk-taking”, adding that it had now “gone too far”.

She said Britain's financial services were “the crown jewel of our economy”, but added: “The UK's status as a global financial center cannot be taken for granted.”

The government will publish a financial services strategy this spring, focusing on fintech, sustainable finance, asset management, insurance and capital markets, “setting the stage for more private investment”, Reeves said.

Mr Bailey's speech addressed the wider UK economy and the lack of growth.

He explained how productivity fell after the 2008 economic crisis and has not recovered since.

He said Britain was not alone in experiencing this problem and that it affected other parts of Europe as well, but pointed out that the United States had a “better story to tell”.

Mr Bailey also echoed Reeves' concerns that the UK pension system was “fragmented” and that “heavy work” would be needed to fix it.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said the Conservatives would “study the details of these reforms” and “many of these are follow-on steps to the reforms we have been pursuing in government”.

But he added: “Reforms aimed at boosting growth will be significantly undermined by a Labor budget that sends exactly the wrong signals to investors and wealth creators.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr5m7mp96l8o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos