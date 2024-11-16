



The rising death toll from drug-resistant bugs is so scary that people don't even realize it's happening, the UK's special envoy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has said.

Superbugs kill more than a million people every year, but neither governments nor the public realize the scale of the threat, doctors complain. The crisis is largely caused by the misuse of antibiotics administered to livestock, which encourages the evolution of microorganisms too powerful for modern medicine to deal with.

Sally Davis, who stepped down as England's chief medical officer in 2019 to champion the fight against superbugs, said antibiotics must be used safely and appropriately.

By 2050, drug-resistant bugs are expected to cause nearly 2 million deaths each year and contribute to 8 million deaths. These figures place AMR in a similar situation to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates has caused an additional 4 million deaths in 2020 and 10 million in 2021.

Data released Thursday showed the number of cases of serious antibiotic-resistant infections rose to 66,730 in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. E. coli has caused 65% of cases in the UK over the past five years.

Some people say things like this: [AMR] Because it's an epidemic, Davis said. Is it something that develops slowly, is it insidious, or what? I don't care what word you want to use, but it's pretty terrible.

World leaders have taken little action to reduce AMR-related deaths, but pledged at the UN General Assembly in September to reduce deaths by 10% by 2030. Public health experts are frustrated by the lack of government attention and public awareness.

Davis said there was a clear lack of priorities and it was a failure of communication. It's partly the name, partly the antimicrobial resistance and AMR, partly the complexity, and a big part of it is hidden. [doctors] Don't tell people what they're dying from.

Davis, who previously served on the WHO executive committee, lost her goddaughter to antimicrobial resistance two years ago. It was terrible. She had cystic fibrosis, knew she had AMR, and knew she would die from it because it had infected her lung transplant, she said.

She told me: Sally, you've been doing this for years, you should use my case [to raise awareness]. She was very brave.

Doctors have urged people to do their part in fighting the rise in superbugs by using antibiotics only when prescribed and taking a full course.

They also point out the big role livestock farming plays behind the scenes. As hunger for meat increases, demand for livestock increases, and some of the antibiotics are used to treat animals that aren't sick, sometimes as a substitute for keeping them clean, Davis said.

This promotes the development of resistance, she said. Then, when the meat is sold, it stays there and people pick it up that way. It can be transmitted to slaughterhouse workers who return home to their families. And that certainly impacts farm workers and their families.

Most antibiotics leave the body through animal feces, Davis said. If you practice high-intensity farming, you will get antibiotics from fields and rivers that can enter the water table. But it also turns out that when the wind blows, it can pick up bacteria and gene fragments and carry them into the sky and clouds, where they can rain down elsewhere.

Antibiotic use in farm animals is correlated with antibiotic resistance in humans, a study found last year. E. coli showed a very high resistance of 73.3% to aminopenicillin used in animals, but a very low resistance of 0.78% to glycylcycline, which is banned in livestock farming.

The researchers found that while 56% of Staphylococcus aureus species were resistant to macrolide antibiotics, only 0.22% were resistant to vancomycin, an antibiotic recently banned from livestock farming.

EU regulations aimed at encouraging better agricultural practices have reduced the amount of antibiotics given to animals but have had little impact on the industry. In Denmark, the largest pork producer, pigs consume one-fifth of the world average. In France, famous for its cheese, cows consume about a quarter of the cheese on average.

Alan Dangour, who leads the climate and health team at non-profit research organization Wellcome, said scientists discovering new treatments were competing with the bugs.

“It is clear that unless we find a response to a different set of antibiotics or to bacterial infections, more and more people will develop infections that no longer respond to the drugs we have,” he said. It's very dangerous. Imagine going back to the world before antibiotics were invented. Where people are being mutilated and dying left, right and We don't want to go back to that world.

