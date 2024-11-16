Nissan warns jobs are at risk as UK EV target pushes car industry into crisis





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Nissan plans to warn ministers that Britain's car industry has reached crisis point and that jobs and competitiveness are at risk unless the government eases electric vehicle rules, according to two people familiar with internal discussions.

Electric vehicles accounted for 18% of UK new car sales in the first 10 months of the year, below the 22% required under the government's quota system.

Manufacturers can bridge the gap by purchasing credits from electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla. But the minimum EV level is set to rise to 28% next year, which automakers warn is too high to link to credit at a time when consumer demand is falling and could result in fines of up to $15,000 per vehicle.

The reality is that customers are not moving at the pace we expected, Nissan officials said. If we don't do something about it within a few months, it could impact the industry to the extent that jobs and economic growth are at risk.

The comments come ahead of a meeting on Wednesday between Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and the car and charging industry to discuss the UK's transition to EVs.

If discussions fail to yield concrete results, Nissan plans to escalate the issue by appealing to Sir Keir Starmer, highlighting growing tensions between the industry and the transport department.

Other automakers have privately complained that they are unable to meet one-on-one with transportation authorities. One person said the Department for Transport was indifferent to the issue and industry concerns were rejected by ministers and civil servants.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the government had been working closely with Nissan and had met with the company twice in the past two weeks to discuss zero-emission vehicle obligations.

A spokesperson said flexibility is already in place for manufacturers and we continue to support the transition to electric vehicles. We also announced more than $300 million in the Budget to support the transition, and a further $2 billion to support car manufacturing in the UK.

Nissan is one of the UK's largest car companies, employing more than 6,000 people at its Sunderland plant. The Sunderland plant will support an additional 30,000 jobs across the supply chain and represents a $6 billion investment by the company.

But the manufacturer has come under heavy pressure globally due to slowing EV sales growth, an outdated product lineup and falling demand from China, prompting emergency turnaround measures to cut 9,000 jobs.

A person close to Nissan said the company was spooked by Chinese competition, which the Japanese group would find difficult to contend with if it were hit with much higher emissions target costs in the UK and EU.

The UK's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) regulations require all new cars sold to be fully electric by 2035. However, during the Budget, Prime Minister Rachel Reeves confirmed the government's intention to bring forward the ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2030. However, a small number of hybrid sales will be permitted until 2035.

In other European markets, EV sales growth has slowed, sparking debate over whether to waive fines for automakers if they fail to comply with EU emissions rules.

The UK market fared better in October, with new EV sales up 25% year-on-year, accounting for almost 21% of total car sales.

But industry officials say retail demand remains weak and annual targets will become much more difficult to meet from next year when the 28% rule comes into effect.

But automakers are divided over how the government should relax its targets, with some calling for an end to ZEV mandates, while others favor fewer fines and more subsidies to boost consumer demand.

Environmental groups say the EV targets should be maintained because automakers can still meet them by purchasing credits. The company is also credited with significantly reducing its overall carbon emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fe50235c-8129-40cc-9fd0-08c38ddbf1ad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos