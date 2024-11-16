Eva Longoria clarifies that she didn't move her family out of the United States because of Trump





Eva Longoria is clarifying her recent comments about moving her family out of the “dystopian” United States, now splitting her time between Mexico and Spain.

The actress-producer-director unexpectedly called her friend, The View co-host Ana Navarro, during a taping of The View: Behind the Table podcast on Friday. After Navarro answered the call, Longoria said: “Could you please let them know that I did not leave Spain because of [Donald] Asset.”

Navarro then noted that her friend “moved before Trump” won re-election in the 2024 election earlier this month.

“I’ve been working in Europe for almost three years,” Longoria explained. “By the way, the [Marie Claire] the article says that. People just picked up clickbait stuff to sow discord, which makes me so sad, you know. Everything you say is just meant to sow discord when we can't be like that right now.

Navarro added: “But you told me that living in Europe was like cutting through the noise.” The actress currently resides in Mexico and Spain with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago. She also finds herself in other parts of Europe and South America for work, but does not return to Los Angeles frequently.

“Yeah, I mean, being away from the constant 24-hour news cycle puts you in a bit of a bubble, for sure,” Longoria responded, noting that she left the United States for work: “That's why I'm in Europe. I didn't leave because of the political context. I left because my work took me there.

Ana Navarro's friend Eva Longoria called her unexpectedly while she was recording our podcast “Behind The Table” and made headlines that she had left the United States due to the victory of President-elect Trump. Listen to “Behind the Table” here: https://t.co/nQMKvPVGSO pic.twitter.com/0yr0y09ot3

– The View (@TheView) November 15, 2024

Earlier this week, the Desperate Housewives alum explained in an interview with Marie Claire why she moved her family out of the United States, citing several reasons.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life here,” Longoria told the magazine. “But even before [the pandemic]it was changing. The atmosphere was different. And then COVID came, and it pushed the situation to the limit. Whether it's homelessness or taxes, it's not that I want to shit on California – I just feel like that chapter of my life is over now.

The Flamin' Hot director added that the last presidential election, which saw Trump defeat Kamala Harris, helped finalize his conviction. “The shocking thing is not that he won,” she said of Trump’s victory. “The fact is that a convicted criminal who spews so much hatred could occupy the highest office. … If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”

“I’m privileged,” Longoria continued. “I can escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian land, and my anxiety and sadness are for them. »

