The United States received written assurances from Iran that it was not actively seeking to assassinate Trump.





The United States received written assurances from Iran before the presidential election that its leaders were not actively seeking to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, CBS News has confirmed, according to a source with direct knowledge of the correspondence. The message came after the White House claimed in September that killing a former U.S. president or official would be considered an act of war by the Biden administration.

“We consider this to be a matter of national and homeland security of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats,” said National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett, in a statement in September.

Iran said in its message, transmitted by a third party, that it understood this principle. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Iran's message to the United States.

The Justice Department is currently prosecuting at least two individuals suspected of participating in murder-for-hire plots aimed at killing Trump while he was still a candidate. An agent working for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told federal investigators that he was tasked in September with “surveilling and ultimately assassinating” Trump, according to court records unsealed last week.

Prosecutors said Farhad Shakeri, who is believed to reside in Iran, told investigators in a telephone interview that unnamed IRGC officials pressured him to plan an attack on Trump in October. If the plan could not come to fruition in time, Iranian officials ordered Shakeri to delay the plot until after the elections because the official “believed that [Trump] would lose the election,” charging documents state.

In early August, a Pakistani national with alleged ties to Iran was arrested and charged with masterminding a murder-for-hire scheme targeting U.S. government officials and politicians, according to charging documents released Tuesday.

A US official stressed that Iran had not tasked its most effective proxy force, Hezbollah, with carrying out these plots. The official called Iran's approach so far “good if it works.” If it doesn’t, then it’s not a problem.”

In response to inquiries suggesting that “Iran told the United States it would not try to kill Trump,” the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran said it would not comment on the official messages between the two countries.

The mission said in a statement: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has long declared its commitment to pursuing the assassination of Martyr Soleimani through legal and judicial channels, while fully adhering to recognized principles of international law.”

Trump angered the Iranians for several reasons. He left the international Iran nuclear deal, which lifted some sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. He also led the 2020 airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top commander. Since then, some Trump administration and military officials have received threats from the regime, including Robert O'Brien, who was national security adviser during the strike. His predecessor in the post, John Bolton, who was part of the maximum pressure campaign that brought sanctions against Tehran, also received threats.

In 2022, the US intelligence community assessed that Iran would threaten Americans – both directly and through proxy attacks – and committed to developing networks inside the United States. Two continuing threat assessments submitted to Congress by the State Department in January 2022 cited a “serious and credible threat.” threat” to the lives of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Trump administration’s former Iranian envoy, Brian Hook. Private analyzes showed that in 2021 and again in 2022, the State Department determined that round-the-clock diplomatic security funded by American taxpayers was necessary to protect the two men. This continues today.

Several former officials spoke to CBS about the duty-to-warn notices they recently received from the FBI and other agencies regarding the continuing threat from Iran and Iranian-hired actors, implying that United States takes the threat seriously and does not take Iran into account. the plan’s insurance at their nominal value.

Robert Legare contributed to this report.

The standoff with Iran More More Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is the moderator of CBS News' “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.” Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-received-irans-written-assurance-not-actively-trying-to-assassinate-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos