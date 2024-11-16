Unhealthy food costs the UK more than $260 billion a year, report says | uk news





According to the report, unhealthy eating habits cost the UK around $268 billion every year.

The Food, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission (FFCC) report calculated both direct and indirect impacts of diet-related diseases to produce annual totals.

Experts say they do this by combining health and social care costs, welfare spending, lost productivity and human outcomes from chronic diseases and identifying the proportions that relate to food.

This figure consists of £116.4 billion in lost economic productivity, £67.5 billion in health, £14.3 billion in social care, £10.1 billion in welfare and £60 billion that can be linked to chronic disease attributable to the current food ecosystem.

Professor Tim Jackson, director of the Center for Understanding Sustainability and Prosperity at the University of Surrey, who carried out the analysis, said: “The link between diet and health is often discussed, but the economics of the link are huge.

“When we consider the health impacts, we found that the real cost of an unhealthy diet is more than three times what we think we are paying for food.

“Some of the hidden costs, such as loss of economic productivity, can be difficult to identify.”

The FFCC said ultra-processed foods account for more than half of UK adult diets and nearly two-thirds of adolescent diets and markets, showing a rapid increase over the past two decades.

This trend is likely to get worse next year.

32 Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Health Problems Britons Are Healthier Than Americans, Study Finds

The report calls for the right to healthy food to be guaranteed in law, for the food environment to be regulated to prevent harm and for money to be redirected towards a new food economy that is healthier, greener, fair and more resilient. I said I could.

FFCC chief executive Sue Pritchard said: “The state of the nation’s health is not simply the result of underinvestment in the NHS. It reflects a long-standing failure to take seriously the important links between food and farming, health and inequality. indicates.

“Right now, big food companies are profiting from developing, manufacturing and marketing unhealthy foods, and people are left with too many unhealthy options, while farmers are struggling to make a living.”

The report comes days after the Food Foundation charity said products advertised to consumers, restaurant menus and promotions offered in supermarkets were shaping diets negatively and were “failing us”.

The annual State of the Nation food industry report claimed the UK's food system was “relentlessly” forcing consumers to make unhealthy choices.

It cited a 2022 study by the University of Liverpool which found that just five companies – Haribo, Mars, Mondelez, PepsiCo and Kellogg's – were responsible for more than 80% of snack and confectionery TV advertising aired before 9pm.

This will change from October 1 next year, when rules banning junk food adverts from appearing on TV before 9pm will come into effect, adding to already-established restrictions banning such adverts from appearing on children's channels or around children's programmes. Details are added.

