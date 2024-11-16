UK Pizza Hut finds buyer amid budget tax hike crisis | Money News





Pizza Hut's largest franchise in the UK has begun approaching potential bidders as it struggles to cushion the looming impact of tax increases announced in last month's budget.

Sky News has learned that Heart With Smart (HWS), which operates about 140 Pizza Hut restaurants, has instructed advisers to find a buyer or raise tens of millions of pounds in external funding.

City sources said this weekend that the process, which is being handled by Interpath Advisory, has been moving forward in recent days and a deal is expected to happen in the coming months.

HWS, formerly known as Pizza Hut Restaurants, employs around 3,000 people and is one of the most important players in the UK's casual dining industry.

The company is jointly owned by Pricoa and the company's management team, led by CEO Jens Hofma.

They reportedly led a management buyout worth £100m in 2018 through the business, which was previously owned by private equity firm Rutland Partners.

One source suggested there was still the possibility of reaching a funding solution with existing backers as well as talks with external third parties.

HWS licensed the Pizza Hut name from Yum! Brands, an American food giant that owns KFC.

Insiders have suggested that increases in the National Living Wage and employers' national insurance contributions (NICs) will add around £4m to HWS's annual costs, Rachel Reeves revealed. That's more than half of last year's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. .

One person added that operations at Pizza Hut restaurants need additional funding to cushion the impact of the budget and put the business on a sustainable financial footing.

The outcome of the failure to find a buyer or new investment was unclear on Saturday, but the emergence of the process comes amid increasingly grim warnings from across the hospitality industry.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Last weekend, Sky News reported that a letter co-ordinated by the UK Hospitality trade body and signed by dozens of industry representatives, including Mr Hofma, warned the Prime Minister that Budget tax increases would result in job losses and business closures. He said he had said it would happen. 1 year.

It also said that due to the weakening spending power of consumers, the extent to which bars and restaurants can pass on tax increases to rising prices is limited.

This was followed this week by a similar letter drafted by the British Retail Consortium, which warned of rising unemployment rates across the industry, highlighting the massive budget backlash in the UK economy.

Even before the budget, the hotel operator was under significant pressure as TGI Fridays was reduced to management before being sold to a consortium of Breal Capital and Calveton.

Sky News recently revealed that Pizza Express had hired an investment banker to provide advice on debt refinancing.

HWS operates all of Pizza Hut's dine-in restaurants in the UK, but is not involved in the numerous delivery outlets operated by individual franchisees.

Accounts filed with Companies House for HWS4 from 5 December 2022 to 3 December 2023 show the debt restructuring has been completed, with lenders agreeing to defer repayment of some borrowings until November next year. .

Terms for the same facility were also extended until September 2027, and a new 10-year Pizza Hut franchise agreement was signed with Yum Brands that expires in 2032.

“While market conditions have improved markedly since 2022, consumers remain challenged by higher-than-average inflation levels, high mortgage costs, and slowing economic growth,” the report said.

“The cost of doing business remains difficult.”

Pizza Hut opened its first British restaurant in the early 1970s and expanded rapidly over the next 15 years.

In 2020, the company announced the loss of hundreds of jobs and the closure of dozens of restaurants through company voluntary arrangements (CVA).

At the time it operated more than 240 sites across the UK.

Both Mr. Hofma and Mr. Interpath declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/pizza-hut-uk-hunts-buyer-amid-budget-tax-hike-crisis-13255043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos