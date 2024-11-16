Iran says it won't try to kill Trump (US official)





Iran sent a written message via Swiss diplomats in mid-October saying it would not seek to kill Donald Trump, according to a U.S. official.

The message came after the Biden administration sent a warning via Switzerland that it would consider an assassination attempt against Trump an act of war, the official said.

Washington's private message reflected the Biden administration's public warnings about the potential serious consequences of an assassination attempt.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the Iranian message.

Switzerland manages US diplomatic interests in Tehran, as Iran and the United States do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Iran's U.N. mission declined to comment Friday.

In July, the Biden administration obtained intelligence about an Iranian assassination plot against Trump, and that information led the Secret Service to beef up security for his campaign.

Last week, the Justice Department charged an Iranian man with plotting to assassinate Trump in a murder-for-hire scheme.

The criminal complaint says the man was instructed by an official of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a military and counterintelligence agency designated as a terrorist organization by the first Trump administration, to develop a plan to assassinate Trump d by mid-October.

The official told the man that if he did not have a plot in place by then, the IRGC would suspend its plan to kill. [Trump] until after the U.S. presidential election because they believed he would lose and it would then be easier to target him, the complaint alleges.

The deadline appears to coincide with the time of the message to Switzerland.

The Justice Department said the plot was part of Iran's efforts to seek revenge for the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020, during Trump's first term. Trump ordered a US drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Trump campaign was briefed on the Iranian assassination efforts in September, and its spokesman Steven Cheung called the plot “an attempt to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”

Iran's foreign minister last week denied his country's involvement in the plot and called the allegations “fabricated” and a “disgusting plot.”

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Authorities have found no connection between the shooter in this case and the Iranian plot.

The Trump campaign had also accused Iran of a hacking attempt in June, and U.S. agencies later confirmed that Iran was behind efforts to compromise both parties' presidential campaigns.

Iran has also denied the accusations, with its ambassador to the United Nations telling the official Fars news agency in September that they were completely baseless, devoid of any credibility and legitimacy and in no way acceptable.

