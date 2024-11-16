



The former director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said Britain should side with the European Union (EU) on trade and economic policy rather than the United States, led by President Donald Trump, amid growing concerns about a possible global trade war.

Pascal Lamy, who served as WTO president from 2005 to 2013, said it was clear Britain was better off staying closer to the EU on trade than allying itself with Trump. USA.

His comments followed Stephen Moore, a key supporter of President Trump, who said on Friday that Britain must reject the EU's socialist model if it wants to have a realistic chance of signing a free trade deal with the US under Trump, and consequently rejects the EU's socialist model. This came out later. A 20% tariff on exports promised by the president-elect.

“It’s an old question with new relevance given Brexit and Trump,” Rami told the Observer. In my opinion, England is a European country. That socio-economic model is much closer to the EU social model rather than a very strict and brutal version of Trump and capitalism. [Elon] musk.

We can expect Trump and Musk to go further in this direction. There is no doubt that Britain will remain on the side of Europe if Trump leaves his support for Ukraine.

When it comes to trade, you have to look at the numbers. The trade relationship between the UK and Europe is three times greater than the trade relationship between the UK and the US.

This is a very structural interdependence that is unlikely to change unless it is a realistic assumption that the UK will decide to leave the EU Standard of Standards and move to the American Standard of Standards. I don't believe that will happen.

My answer is that the choice to integrate politically, economically, and socially with the United States rather than Europe makes absolutely no sense. I believe that the European choice remains the dominant choice for British interests and values.

Ivan Rogers, former British ambassador to the European Union, said it was clear that Britain would have to choose between the United States and the European Union after President Trump's re-election. Any free trade deal Trump and his team could propose to the UK would have to include key proposals on US access to UK agricultural markets and veterinary standards. It wouldn't get through Congress without them. If the UK signs on the dotted line, Starmer's proposed veterinary deal with the EU will end. You can't have both. You have to choose.

Their comments come as Keir Starmer heads to Brazil on Sunday for the G20 meeting, where global security and economic growth issues will be key issues. The prime minister is expected to hold talks with China's President Xi Jinping, over whom Trump has proposed a hefty 60% import tariff. Trade experts expect the United States to demand that the EU and Britain comply, which both countries will strongly oppose for their own trade reasons.

Britain is stepping up efforts to increase trade with China while finding greater access to the EU's single market. Last week, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey made it clear that leaving the EU had put a strain on the domestic economy.

Government sources said developing a trade strategy in line with the New World Order was now a top priority. It went from being very important to being number one on one tray. [following Trumps re-election].

But Joo Vale de Almeida, the former EU ambassador to London, said he believed there were common areas for an agreement between the EU and the UK, as well as the US and the UK, that included a minimum practical deal.

We know that Trump will seek to divide European member states and divide the UK and the EU. What is this already? [Nigel] Farage is trying. But I think we could walk and chew gum at the same time.

Given that a full-fledged trade deal with the US is impossible because agricultural issues will get in the way, and that the EU deal is limited by UK red lines, any deal will have to be limited. So maybe there is a way.

