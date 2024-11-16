Royal news live: Prince William appears in first TikTok apology as King Charles opens food bank





Prince William made his TikTok debut on Thursday when he visited Belfast City Campus Center and met students pursuing careers in the arts.

The Prince of Wales broke from his usual schedule to join in on the lighter vibe, recording a clip with student Samantha Johnson.

In the video, she asks William to explain to the teacher why he is late to class. Tell me why you're late! Just say you're sorry. she joked.

The visit, aimed at connecting with young creatives, showed Williams' friendly side as he interacted with students and embraced impromptu moments on the popular platform. William responded to the TikTok request with a big smile. To Lesley? Are you recording?

He added to the camera: “Lesley, I'm really sorry I'm late, but I think they've caught up and they won't believe you're here, so just say hello.”

A moment of relief came as Prince Charles visited the food distribution hub of south London to mark his 76th birthday. The Queen was noticeably absent as she continued to recover from a chest infection.

Despite her absence, the monarch's visit highlighted his commitment to tackling the cost-of-living crisis through schemes such as the Coronation Food Project and the Felix Project.

Kate Middleton: A timeline of princesses so far

The Princess of Wales is steadily returning to royal duties after one of the most turbulent periods of her life.

Last March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. She then fought a nine-month battle, undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to her public announcement and has remained largely out of the spotlight since.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 08:30

Prince William and Kate Middleton are like two teenagers in love.

Despite all the odds, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still very fond of each other, according to Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of The Sunday Times.

Looking at the engaged couple, it's clear they still have a deep affection for each other, Nica told Fox News.

Always looking for someone else. When they were together in Southport recently, he could tell she was a bit more vulnerable. I think they got each other back.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Prince William would be by the Princess of Wales's side when she returns to royal duties.

A picture speaks a thousand words, and more than once their affection was reminiscent of two teenagers in love. Of course, they were in their early 20s at first.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 07:30

Horses misbehave as they give gun salutes on King Charles' 76th birthday

The Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace to mark King Charles' 76th birthday.

Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big event, with at least one abandoning its rider and cantering solo around Green Park.

With the horses under control, the King's artillery fired 41 blank shells at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment.

The King's Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Thursday 14 November to mark King Charles' 76th birthday. Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big event, with at least one abandoning its rider and cantering solo around Green Park. With the horses under control, the King's artillery fired 41 blank shells at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment. The most common total salute is 21 shots, with an additional 20 shots added for the Royal Park salute, for a total of 41 shots.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 06:30

Only Prince Harry and Tom Watson have ongoing lawsuits against the publisher of The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex is one of two claimants still taking action against publisher The Sun over allegations of illegal information gathering, his lawyers have told the High Court.

Friday's hearing heard that Harry, 40, and former Labor deputy leader Tom Watson are the only people continuing their case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) after several people settled their cases.

The court said 39 cases had been resolved since the previous hearing in July.

The other two cases are due to go to trial in January 2025, with Harry claiming he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN, which publishes the now-defunct News Of The World.

The publisher has previously denied any illegal activity occurred at The Sun.

In recent years, actors Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, former footballer Paul Gascoigne, cartoonist Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and many others have settled their claims.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 05:30

Prince Charles has revealed what recently brought him to tears.

This week King Charles revealed a new 90-minute documentary about Queen Camilla made him cry.

The film, titled Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, highlighted her work raising awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

Isn't it really touching? I think BAFTA [British Academy of Film and Television Arts] According to The Telegraph, Charles said he would be interested in it.

I added that I am very proud of it. I was moved to tears.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 04:30

Meghan Markle in happy mood after professional separation

People magazine, citing sources, reported that Meghan Markle was in a joyous mood amid her professional separation from Prince Harry.

She was celebrating by dancing with her friends, the source added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly taking separate paths professionally. The two have performed solo on several occasions over the past few months.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 03:30

Denzel Washington and King Charles completely ruined their handshake.

Denzel Washington looked nervous and in awe as he shook King Charles III's hand at the Gladiator II premiere.

On the eve of his 76th birthday, the king came out alone to attend a screening of the sequel at the Odeon Theater in Leicester Square and chatted with director Ridley Scott, 86, and the cast on the red carpet.

Movie stars lined up and headed to the theater to welcome the king. When the King arrived in Washington after his first chat with Scott and lead actor Paul Mescal, 28, the Training Day star looked perplexed and confessed he was unsure of proper royal handshake protocol.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar16 November 2024 02:46

Comment: It's time for the royal family to get their finances in order. It's time for the royal family to get their finances in order.

An investigation has revealed that the estates of the King and Prince of Wales have leases worth millions of pounds with the NHS, schools and the military. Alan Rusbridger writes that it is time for much greater transparency about the royal family's extraordinary wealth.

Barney Davis November 16, 2024 02:00

Kate Middleton: The Princess' Timeline From Cancer Diagnosis to Return to the Royal Family

Barney Davis 15 November 2024 20:00

