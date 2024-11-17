Are American women protesting Trump by giving up sex with men? | Arwa Mahdawi





Have rumors of a sex strike in the United States been greatly exaggerated?

Sex sells. Sex strikes, meanwhile, make irresistible headlines. Since Donald Trump won the election in a landslide, there have been headlines about how American women are emulating South Korea's fringe 4B movement (which encourages heterosexual women not to date men, not to procreate, to marry or to have sexual relations with men) and to renounce sexual relations with men. protest.

A sex strike is a losing strategy for American women, a recent New York Times opinion piece proclaimed, for example.

No sex. No appointment. No marriage. No children. Interest is growing in the 4B movement aimed at cursing men, said a PBS headline.

Ahead of Trump's second term, calls for a sex strike are growing online, writes the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR).

It is certainly true that there has been a surge in U.S. interest in the 4B movement. Voluntary celibacy was growing in popularity well before the election, but Trump's victory gave it a huge boost. There are over 100,000 videos about 4B on TikTok and Google searches for it have been increasing. There have also been various viral calls for women to abstain from sex in order to protest Trump. (Just in case you're wondering if you're suffering from a serious case of déjà vu, there were also calls for a sex strike during Trump's first term.)

But do these online discussions actually translate into offline actions? This does not seem to be the case yet. There is no evidence that there are large-scale sex strikes to protest Trump in the United States. All of the New York Times' concerns seem to be about something that doesn't actually exist. Headlines treating women as some kind of monolith also obscure the fact that, according to AP VoteCast, 53 percent of white women voted for Trump this year.

This does not mean, however, that the growing interest in 4B should be seen as some sort of meaningless fad. On the contrary, engagement in the movement shows that many women are not accepting Trump's victory in stride. Although there is no evidence of widespread strikes in the newspapers, many protests took place in the streets. Meanwhile, online sales of emergency contraceptives and abortion pills are skyrocketing ahead of the reproductive apocalypse that will be Trump's second term. As their rights are rolled back and pregnancy becomes increasingly dangerous in the United States, women are also questioning whether or not they want to have children.

Let us say, however, that the sex strikes have indeed taken off. Could they be effective? The most famous sex strike certainly was. In Aristophanes' ancient Greek comedy Lysistrata, women withhold sex in an attempt to end the Peloponnesian War, and the ruse pays off: peace is declared. Since then, many other actual sex strikes have occurred with varying results, carried out everywhere from Belgium to Liberia. A small town in Colombia held a cross-legged protest in 2011, for example; women refused to have sex with their husbands until the government opened a road connecting their town to the rest of the province. The protest is widely considered a success.

Forms of protest that attract less headlines, however, tend to be more effective. This is actually the least talked about message in Lysistrata itself. As cultural critic and classicist Helen Morales told the Guardian in 2022, the play is not just about sex strikes: older women taking control of the treasury and younger women withdrawing their unpaid work at home. They are much more a model for bringing about political change.

How the Taliban erase a photo report on Afghan women

It was important for us to look beyond traditional depictions of Afghan women as passive victims of the Taliban and show them as active actors in their own lives, say journalist Mlissa Cornet and photographer Kiana Hayeri in this article for the Guardian .

Argentina votes alone against UN resolution against online misogynistic violence

Which isn't a big surprise since Argentine President Javier Milei is incredibly right-wing and a vocal critic of the UN.

Gender-fluid ballet Mary, Queen of Scots to debut at Edinburgh Festival 2025

It's the latest example of a trend toward gender-neutral casting in arts productions. You can guarantee this will drive the usual suspects crazy.

Armie Hammer's mother gave him a vasectomy for his birthday

The disgraced actor, accused of sexual abuse by several women, returned to public life via a podcast. He seems to be having trouble attracting guests, so his mother recently appeared on the podcast, where she shared this little snippet of information.

What happened to Palestinian-Egyptian actor May Calamawy's role in Gladiator II?

When Calamawy was initially cast (well before October 7, 2023), it was reported that he would play a significant or leading role. Now it appears she's been all but cut from the film, relegated to a small, non-speaking background part. There has been much speculation that this is punishment for his pro-Palestinian advocacy. As we've seen, talking about genocide and ethnic cleansing can be a real career killer.

Sydney Sweeney says female solidarity in Hollywood is fake

Wait, you're telling me that Hollywood, a place that fetishizes unrealistic beauty ideals and where women over 40 have trouble finding roles, isn't a utopia of intersectional feminism? You're kidding me!

Iran announces treatment clinic for women who defy strict hijab laws

It won't be a clinic, it will be a prison, a young Iranian woman told the Guardian.

Sweden's gender equality minister is afraid of bananas

As someone who passionately hates bananas, I would like to express my solidarity with Paulina Brandberg, whose banana phobia has made international headlines. As one of her colleagues pointed out, we should focus on her work for vulnerable women rather than her hatred of an alarmingly yellow fruit.

The week in Pawtriarchy

Just in case you're wondering if the United States could become more dystopian, it turns out that robot dogs are guarding Trump's house at Mar-a-Lago. Still, it's probably better to have bots than real ones, considering how close Trump is to Kristi Noem. The governor of South Dakota, whom Trump just chose to be head of Homeland Security, famously wrote an article about shooting and killing his family's dog, Cricket, and an unnamed goat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/16/4b-movement-trump-women-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos