DP World Tour Championship tee times: Pairings and UK start times for the final round of the Race to Dubai season | golf news





Grouping and tee times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship. It's a three-way tie with Rory McIlroy chasing a double Dubai success for the lead.

McIlroy heads into the final day tied for the lead at 12 under par with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner, and the world number three will close out the win and record his fourth world title of the season. I'm aiming for that.

The Northern Irishman tees off on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates at 11.45am local time (7.45am UK time) alongside Hojgaard in the final group, while McIlroy is also crowned champion of the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai. It will be confirmed. For the sixth time.

Rory McIlroy continued his challenge through three rounds of the DP World Tour Championship, ending the day tied for the lead at tee time on Sunday. We started with hole 1 (all UK times).

0330 Dan Bradbury (Eng), David Labetto (From)

0340 – Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Connor Syme (Sco)

0350 – Aaron Cockerill (CAN), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

0400 Billy Horschel (USA), Matthew Jordan (English)

0410 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)

0420 Jo Dean (Eng), Julien Guerrier (Female)

Rory McIlroy reflects on a solid third-round 68 and his hopes of winning a third DP World Tour Championship.

0430 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Daniel Brown (Eng)

0445 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Matteo Manassero (Ita)

0455 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Romain Langask (Fra)

0505 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Lee Min-woo (Aus)

0515 Yannick Paul (Gers), Frédéric Lacroix (France)

0525 Torbjorn Olesen (Den), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

0535 – Jorge Campillo (Esp), Darius van Driel (Ned)

0550 Rikuya Hoshin (Jpn), Johannes Veerman (USA)

0600 Jordan Smith (Eng), Ewan Ferguson (Sco)

Live DP World Tour Golf

Sunday, November 17, 6:30 AM

0610 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Sam Bairstow (Eng)

0620 Niklas Norgaard (Den), Tristan Lawrence (Rsa)

0630 Ugo Cuso (Female), Paul Waring (Eng)

0640 Adrian Otagui (Esp), Rory Canter (Eng)

0655 – Shane Lowry (Irl), Matt Wallace (Eng)

Matt Wallace attempts an eagle on the second hole during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship.

0705 Robert McIntyre (SCO), Adam Scott (Australia)

0715 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

0725 Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Tyrrell Hatton is expressing his disappointment with his club after a disappointing shot in the third round of the DP World Tour Championship.

0735 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Antoine Rosner (Fra)

0745 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Rasmus Hoygard (Den)

Who will win the DP World Tour Championship? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports Golf from 6.30am on Sunday. Stream DP World Tour and more with NOW.

