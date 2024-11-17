Iranian official met with Musk in an effort to ease tensions with Trump





WASHINGTON — Iran managed to meet with Elon Musk, a U.S. official said, as part of a series of steps that appear aimed at easing tensions with President-elect Donald Trump.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani met with Musk, a Trump ally appointed this week to advise his administration on ways to shrink the federal government, on Monday in New York, according to a U.S. official briefed on the meeting by a foreign colleague.

The official said he was informed that the discussion covered a variety of topics, including Iran's nuclear program, its support for anti-Israel groups across the Middle East and prospects for improving relations with UNITED STATES.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a U.S. nongovernmental meeting, said no immediate decisions had been made by either side. The official said the Iranians were seeking a meeting with Musk, the world's richest man, and that it did not take place at the Iranian mission to the United Nations.

Trump's transition team has neither confirmed nor denied the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times.

The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country and restore peace by force throughout the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary steps to achieve this, Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition, said in a statement.

However, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied that Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani met with Musk in New York and expressed surprise at the widespread coverage of this issue by the American media.

Iran's efforts come as Trump announced picks for key foreign policy positions, including Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Rep. Mike Waltz for national security adviser, who should be tough on Iran.

Intelligence officials have said Iran opposes Trump's second term, seeing it as likely to increase tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Trump administration ended a nuclear deal with Iran, reimposed sanctions and ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an act that prompted Iranian leaders to vow revenge.

The Justice Department this month revealed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Trump, charging a man who said he was instructed by an Iranian government official in September to plan Trump's assassination. The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected this information.

The plot was part of what federal officials described as ongoing efforts by Iran to target U.S. government officials, including Trump, on American soil. Last summer, for example, the Justice Department indicted a Pakistani man with ties to Iran in a murder-for-hire plot targeting U.S. officials.

At the same time, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed US officials, that Iran told the Biden administration in a written message delivered on October 14 that it would not try to kill Trump. It was a response to an earlier warning from the United States that an attempt on Trump's life would be considered an act of war, the Journal reported.

In response to questions about the articles in the Journal and other media, the Iranian mission to the UN said it does not issue public statements on official messages exchanged between the two countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has long declared its commitment to pursuing the assassination of Martyr Soleimanis through legal and judicial channels, while fully adhering to the recognized principles of international law,” its statement said.

While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has repeatedly expressed his own disgust with Trump, Iran's new reformist president has kept the door open to talks with Trump to obtain relief from international sanctions.

The Trump transition team did not respond to messages Friday seeking comment on the Iranian mission's statement.

Lederer reported from the United Nations. AP reporter Michelle L. Price contributed from West Palm Beach, Florida.

