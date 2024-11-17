Trump aide urges UK to embrace free market instead of 'socialist' EU





Stephen Moore, a close ally of President Trump, said Britain should work with the United States on trade rather than pursue a closer relationship with the EU's socialist model. Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump's economic adviser has suggested Britain should prioritize cooperation with the United States on trade rather than pursuing closer ties with the European Union's socialist model.

President Trump has proposed wide-ranging tariffs of up to 20% on goods imported into the US, a move that could spark a global trade war and inflict severe economic damage on the UK. Imports from China can be subject to tariffs of up to 60%.

Stephen Moore, who is advising President-elect Trump, said the president-elect has the authority to implement these tariffs with the goal of strengthening American industry and creating jobs.

According to The Times, Prime Minister Moore, speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence in Palm Beach, said he would be interested in a free trade agreement with Britain if the United States seeks closer cooperation with the European Union. He warned that this would decrease.

The comments came as the governor of the Bank of England called for Britain to “rebuild its relationship” with the EU.

Stephen Moore has warned that the US may be less interested in a free trade deal with the UK. Photo: Alami

The conservative economist and author said in a speech: I have always said that Britain must decide whether it wants to go to the European socialist model or to the American free market. There seems to be more of a shift towards the European model these days, so I think we might be less interested in it if that were the case. [a free trade deal] I wish they were on their way to freedom, but considering the budget they just put out in London, I don't think that's the case.

It comes as Andrew Bailey made his strongest comments yet on Brexit in his speech to Mansion House investors, admitting one of its impacts would be a drop in trade.

Although he had previously refrained from commenting on the issue to preserve the Bank of England's political independence, Mr Bailey said the changing relationship with the EU had “pushed weight” on the economy.

“As a civil servant, I have no position on Brexit itself,” he said.

“But you have to point out the consequences.”

He added: “The impact on trade appears to be greater for goods than services… But this highlights why we must remain vigilant and welcome the opportunity to rebuild relationships while respecting the very important decisions of the British people.” He added.

Andrew Bailey said in his Mansion House speech: Photo: Getty

The government remains opposed to rejoining the EU, but Prime Minister Rachel Reeves acknowledged in a Mansion House speech that there could be a closer relationship between the two.

“Our biggest trading partner is the European Union. We will not overturn Brexit or re-enter the single market or customs union. But we need to reset the relationship,” she said.

Sir Keir Starmer is working to rebuild relations with the EU, prioritizing negotiating a closer trading partnership as a key strategy to boost economic growth.

Boris Johnson's government sought a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Donald Trump administration in 2020, but negotiations collapsed due to concerns about U.S. agricultural standards, including the use of chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves has already ruled out allowing imports of chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef.

