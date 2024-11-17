UK weather map turns purple as 38cm of snow piles up and temperatures drop to -10C | weather | tidings





Parts of England are likely to be covered in up to 38cm of snow, with below-freezing weather expected in the coming days, according to the latest weather maps. Temperatures are likely to drop as low as -10C in some areas, according to WXCharts' weather map.

Extreme weather conditions could hit the UK on November 23, with areas in the north of England appearing to be most affected.

WXCharts turns purple, indicating heavy snow is likely in the Scottish Highlands.

According to the map, snow is likely to accumulate in areas including Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William on November 23 and mercury levels will plummet to -10C.

The surprising map comes as the Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for many parts of the country.

A Met Office yellow warning has been issued for northern England and southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

Higher elevations in the Pennines could see 15 to 20 cm of snow, causing some disruption.

Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks, deputy chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service, explains: Notable early winter chill will arrive across the north from Sunday and is likely to reach all of the UK by mid-week.

As the northerly current develops, temperatures will drop, bringing in colder Arctic air. This could bring the first chance of snow in the northern highlands from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential risk. Winter weather could become more widespread as cold air spreads south, with snow and ice advisories already in place for parts of Scotland and northern England early next week. Warnings about winter risks are likely to be updated, so it's important to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

The Met Office's long-term weather forecast for November 21-30 shows cold or very cold weather expected for most, if not all, of the UK early in the period, with wintry showers expected to affect the north and exposed coastal areas in particular. It is expected. Inland areas will be mostly clear.

There will be widespread frost overnight and strong winds at times, making the perceived temperature significantly lower.

However, there is an increasing chance of rain, snow and strong winds affecting more areas through the first weekend and into next week, which is probably linked to milder temperatures at least in the south.

Conditions remain uncertain later in the period but are likely to remain largely unsettled due to further rain and snow.

