Eva Longoria says Trump's victory isn't why she left the US, even as she shares concerns about his victory





When it came to moving her family from the United States, Eva Longoria had her reasons and they had nothing to do with Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, despite popular belief.

Days after expressing her concerns about the president-elect's victory during an interview with Marie Claire, the “Desperate Housewives” alum took the time to set the record straight about her decision.

“Would you like to let them know that I didn’t leave the United States because of Trump?” she told Ana Navarro during a call to “The View: Behind the Table” podcast on Friday. “I've been in Europe for almost three years. It's actually in the article that the article says that. People just picked up things to sow discord. Which makes me so sad that all you say it's just supposed to be that it's creating discord when we can't be like that right now.”

Eva Longoria says she didn't move because of Donald Trump. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

“I didn't leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there,” she added. “I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American,” Longoria continued. “I didn't want anyone to think I left because of Trump, absolutely not, or because of the election.”

In the Marie Claire article, Longoria, who splits her time between her homes in Spain and Mexico with her husband, Jos Bastn, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago, shared her thoughts after the election.

“I would like to think that our fight continues,” she said, noting that she thought the country was “a scary place” under Trump’s leadership.

“I’m privileged,” she added. “I can escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't that lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness are for them.”

Recalling Trump's 2016 victory, Longoria said she felt emotionally defeated.

Longoria said she felt defeated after Trump's victory in 2016. (LeStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

“I’ve never been depressed in my life,” she told Marie Claire. “It was like, does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?” she said. “I was so detached from the essence of what I believe in because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then this happened, and I was like, 'Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.”

Longoria noted in the interview that she had lived in the United States for “her entire adult life.”

“But even before [the pandemic]it was changing. The atmosphere was different. And then COVID came, and it pushed the situation to the limit. Whether it's the homeless or the taxes, it's not that I want to shit in California, I just feel like that chapter of my life is over now,” she said .

In the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, many celebrities have proudly expressed their opinions about Trump.

While some have expressed support, others, including Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand, have expressed disapproval and even threatened to leave the United States if he is elected.

Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand have all expressed a desire to leave the country following Trump's victory. (Getty Images)

“I’m definitely considering a house in Italy,” Stone told the Daily Mail in July. “I think it's a smart construct right now. It's one of the first times in my life that I've seen someone run for office on an agenda of hate and oppression.”

In a 2023 interview with the Guardian, Cher said: “I almost got an ulcer last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I'll leave. [the country]”.

Streisand told host Stephen Colbert that she couldn't “live in this country if he became president,” and admitted that she would probably move to England.

This idea of ​​celebrities fleeing the country after an election is nothing new, says Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR.

“Every four years you hear the same recycled rhetoric from celebrities. It's become a running joke at this point. It's all talk, no walking,” Eldridge told Fox News Digital.

Caroline Thayer of Fox News Digital contributed to this post.

