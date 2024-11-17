When is UFC 309? UK start time, fight card, gloves, how to watch, ring walk and odds for Jones vs Miocic





Aspinall now awaits a winner, but Jones has previously hinted this could be his final MMA fight after several years of inactivity.

The 37-year-old beat Cyril Gane in March 2023 and had not fought for three years before that.

Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion Miocic will make his first appearance inside the Octagon since March 2021, when his second reign was ended by Francis Ngannou.

Here's everything you need to know.

UFC 309 takes place tonight, Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Preliminaries are scheduled to begin on Sunday 17 November at 1am GMT. The main card is expected to begin at 3am, with the cage walk for the main event unlikely to take place before 5am.

Stipe Miocic returns for the first time since March 2021

getty images

Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler 2

Vivian Araujo v Carin Silva

Mauricio Lupi vs James Lonetop

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGee

Chris Weidman vs Eric Anders

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson

Marcin Tybura vs Jonata Diniz

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaz

Basil Hafez vs Oban Elliott

What gloves will the fighters wear at UFC 309?

All fighters will again have their original style of armor rather than the new design introduced in June.

TV Channels: In the UK, UFC 309 is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with prelims kicking off at 1am GMT on Sunday.

Early prelims will be available through a UFC Fight Pass subscription, and in the U.S., prelims will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the main card on ESPN+.

Live Stream: Subscribers can also watch the action live online through the Discovery+ app and website.

Odds via Betfair and are subject to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/ufc/when-is-ufc-309-uk-start-time-full-fight-card-gloves-how-to-watch-ring-walks-latest-odds-jones-vs-miocic-b1193920.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos