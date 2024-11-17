



California has reported the first U.S. case of mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — which is part of a new outbreak.

The state Department of Health, CDPH, said the new case came from the Clade I strain, different from the Clade II strain that has been circulating in the United States since 2022.

The person in question, currently in isolation at home, had recently traveled to Africa and CDPH said their case was “linked to the current Clade Impox outbreak in Central and East Africa.”

Mpox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization earlier this year.

CDPH said that although Clade I cases tended to cause more severe illness than Clade II cases in the past, “recent Clade Impox infections may not be as clinically severe as in outbreaks previous ones.

Smallpox is caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox, but is generally much less harmful.

It was originally transmitted from animals to humans, but it is now also transmitted between humans.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, swelling, back pain and muscle pain. A rash may then develop, which can be extremely itchy or painful.

The infection can go away on its own and last between 14 and 21 days, but in some cases it proves fatal, especially for vulnerable groups including young children.

Mpox is most common in remote villages in the rainforests of West and Central Africa, in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), where it has been observed for many years.

Hundreds of people died in an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this year, and the disease has since spread to parts of central and east Africa.

Outbreaks can be controlled by preventing infections with vaccines, although these are usually only available to people at risk or those who have been in close contact with an infected person.

