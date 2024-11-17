Elon Musk endorses Howard Lutnick as agent of change at the US Treasury





Elon Musk threw his support behind Howard Lutnick and fellow Wall Street investor Scott Bessent in the race to become Donald Trump's new Treasury secretary, as the world's richest man expands his close-knit status confidant of the president-elect.

Musk, whom Trump tapped this week to co-lead efforts to cut government spending, wrote on X on Saturday that Bessent was a status quo choice, while @howardlutnik would actually embrace change.

The status quo is bankrupting America, so we have to change somehow, he added.

The Tesla chief's comments inject new drama into the race for Trump's treasury secretary, one of the highest-profile positions in his cabinet that has yet to be filled. Over the past week, Trump has announced a series of nominees in foreign policy, law enforcement, health care and other areas.

A representative for Bessent said he could not be reached for comment and a spokesperson for Lutnick declined to comment.

Bessent, former chief investment officer of George Soross' family office, and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Lutnick, who is also co-chairman of Trump's transition team, are the leading contenders to lead the Treasury Department. Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson withdrew from the race for the post on Tuesday.

Paulson said complex financial obligations would keep him out of the administration for now, but he would continue to advise Trump's economic team.

Bessent and Lutnick have been spotted around Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home and resort, since the former president won the 2024 general election last week.

Lutnick promoted Musk and his Department of Government Effectiveness at a pro-Trump rally at Madison Square Garden last month.

Bessent's supporters, meanwhile, include Larry Kudlow, a key economic adviser to Trump during his first term, Steve Bannon, and his former boss and mentor, investor Stan Druckenmiller.

Musk wrote that courage in difficult times is a great virtue, in response to an X-rated message from Rumble's CEO praising Lutnick's choice to support the company. Rumble went public through a special acquisition company led by the Wall Street investor.

Bessent has been criticized by some Trump allies for not being aligned with the president-elect on tariffs. However, Bessent wrote an opinion piece on Fox published Friday, arguing that tariffs are a useful tool for achieving foreign policy goals and raising revenue.

The truth is that other countries have taken advantage of America's openness for too long, because we allowed them to, he writes. Customs tariffs are a way to finally defend Americans.

Musk's social media posts will be a test of his growing influence over Trump. The entrepreneur became one of the most vocal ex-presidents and most prominent donors during his campaign loyalty that Trump rewarded by appointing Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the cost-cutting campaign.

Musk said he could cut $2 trillion in government spending.

The billionaire also joined Trump on a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, last week to discuss that country's war.

In response to Musk's support of Lutnick, investor James Fishback, a Bessent fan, asked the entrepreneur on X to moderate an interview with the two men.

I'm open to that, Musk replied.

