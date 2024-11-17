US health authorities report first case of new form of mpox in a traveler





NEW YORK (AP) Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox first seen in eastern Congo.

The person had traveled to East Africa and was treated in Northern California upon return, according to the California Department of Public Health. Symptoms are improving and the risk to the public is low.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports the first confirmed case of mpox in the United States, officials say.

The individual was in isolation at home and health care workers are contacting their close contacts as a precaution, the state health department said.

Smallpox is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus from the same family as that which causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have become infected through bites from rodents or small animals. Milder symptoms may include fever, chills and body aches. In more severe cases, lesions may appear on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of mpox in Africa that was spread through close contact, including sexual contact. It was widely transmitted in eastern and central Africa. But in cases identified in travelers outside the continent, spread has been very limited, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported since the end of September, according to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of them occurred in three African countries: Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since then, cases of travelers carrying the new mpox form have been reported in Germany, India, Kenya, Sweden, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

Health officials said earlier this month that the situation in Congo appeared to be stabilizing. The Africa CDC has estimated that Congo needs at least 3 million mpox vaccines to stop the spread, and an additional 7 million vaccines for the rest of Africa. Spread occurs primarily through sexual transmission as well as close contact between children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

The current epidemic is different from the global mpox epidemic of 2022, where gay and bisexual men made up the vast majority of cases.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

