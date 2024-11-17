November 2024 Australia-Japan-US Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting Joint Statement > US Department of Defense > Communiqué





Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles, Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III convened the fourteenth Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting (TDMM) on 17 November 2024 in Darwin, Australia.

Through this fourteenth meeting, we affirm the longevity and lasting commitment of our partnership. Built on shared values, deep trust and our unwavering commitment to strengthening collective deterrence, our cooperation continues to evolve. We recognize the significant progress made in implementing the activities and practical areas of cooperation set out in our 2023 and May 2024 Joint Statements.

We are united in our unwavering commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where the rule of law is upheld, sovereignty is respected, and nations can make decisions without coercion or threat of force.

We reaffirm our constant and unwavering support for the centrality and unity of ASEAN and the ASEAN-led regional architecture, and look forward to the success of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting. (ADMM-Plus) in Lao PDR this week. We are strengthening our commitment to working with partners, including Canada, France, Germany, India, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, to increase engagement with partners in Southeast Asia and support the region's security priorities.

We recognize the importance of supporting Pacific-led responses to security challenges in the Pacific, in line with the Pacific Islands Forum 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. We commit to coordinating our defense engagement with our Pacific counterparts, including capacity building activities, activities relating to women, peace and security, and working through and with the Pacific-led architecture, such as the Joint Pacific Security Chiefs Meeting and the South Pacific Defense Ministers Meeting. of which Australia is a member and Japan and the United States are observers.

We reiterate our grave concern over destabilizing actions in the East and South China Seas, including dangerous behavior by the People's Republic of China (PRC) against vessels of the Philippines and other coastal states. We reiterate our firm opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo through force or coercion. It is important that all States are free to exercise rights and freedoms consistent with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other uses We reaffirm the need for all States to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law and that the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award is final and legally binding on the parties to these proceedings.

We stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

We strongly condemn North Korea's destabilizing activities, including its series of reckless launches using ballistic missile technology and its intercontinental ballistic missile test on October 31, 2024.

serious violations of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and constitute a serious threat to international peace and stability. We reaffirm our continued commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. We express serious concerns about Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security following reports of the transfer of ballistic missiles and other materiel to Russia from third countries to support its aggression against Ukraine, and the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia. We urge Russia to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. We agree on the importance of continuing to remind third countries, including the PRC, of ​​their duty to respect international law and in no way validate, support or condone Russia's attempts to acquire territories by force, in violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. These developments have destabilizing consequences for the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

To support regional stability and collective deterrence, we commit to strengthening our defense cooperation around the following four pillars:

Expand trilateral operational cooperation

Recognizing the critical role that the trilateral partnership plays in maintaining regional stability, we commit to coordinating trilateral policies and consulting on regional security issues and contingencies. We announce the creation of “Trilateral Defense Consultations” to support the alignment of political and operational objectives of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), Australian Defense Forces (ADF), and US forces from peacetime to emergency situations. 'emergency. We welcome Japan's increased participation in force posture cooperation activities between Australia and the United States by increasing trilateral interoperability with the ADF and the United States through: Annual trilateral amphibious training between the ADF, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Rapid Deployment Amphibious Brigade, and the U.S. Navy. Rotational Force – Darwin in northern Australia and the Indo-Pacific region from 2025, starting with TALISMAN SABER 2025. Increased Japan's contribution to Exercise SOUTHERN JACKAROO and Exercise TALISMAN SABER in Australia, including more complex scenarios to increase trilateral interoperability from 2025. We reaffirm our commitment to trilateralizing major Japan-US exercises in Japan, such as Australia's inaugural participation in the exercise ORIENT SHIELD from 2025, and to improve ADF participation in exercises such as YAMA SAKURA, KEEN EDGE and KEEN SWORD. We continue to prioritize trilateral intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including the participation of Australian personnel in the Japan-US Bilateral Information Analysis Cell (BIAC) . We are working towards increased engagement of Australian intelligence and capabilities for BIAC. We intend to strengthen trilateral air interoperability enabled by the Australia-Japan-US Memorandum of Intent signed during Exercise PITCH BLACK 2024. We continue to explore future opportunities to 'increase trilateral cooperative activities, including reciprocal deployments of air assets such as combat and transport aircraft. , in the three countries from 2025, as part of Exercise COPE NORTH, Exercise BUSHIDO GUARDIAN and Exercise PITCH BLACK.

Develop advanced capabilities together

We recognize the progress and expanded cooperation under the Trilateral Agreement on Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) Projects, particularly collaboration on aerospace composite materials and autonomous systems. We welcome the continued progress of discussions in the field of collaborative fighter jets and autonomy and are committed to finding opportunities for cooperation in this area. Our countries intend to continue working together to strengthen regional deterrence, including by cooperating on a networked air and missile defense architecture to counter the growing range of threats across the Indo-Pacific. We continue to advance our regional architecture through extensive information sharing to improve each country's ability to respond to threats. We continue to cooperate through various activities, including trilateral training, exercises and exchanges. The first regional trilateral air and missile defense live-fire event as part of Exercise TALISMAN SABER 2027 will be a key milestone. We welcome the progress made in Japan's consultation with AUKUS partners under the second pillar of AUKUS, with the initial objective being to improve interoperability with Japan's autonomous maritime systems. AUKUS partners welcome Japan's participation in October 2024 as an observer in the AUTONOMOUS WARRIOR exercise as part of the AUKUS Pillar II Maritime Big Play series, an important milestone in our practical collaboration. AUKUS partners look forward to continued consultations with Japan to determine plans for future cooperation under AUKUS Pillar II. To promote trilateral defense industrial cooperation, we agree to closer collaboration, including within the Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience Partnership (IPIRP), a multilateral forum of allies and partners aimed at strengthening industrial resilience defense industry in the Indo-Pacific region, and welcome increased opportunities for interaction between Australian, Japanese and US defense industries, such as hosting the Australia-Japan-US Unmanned Aerial Systems Defense Symposium in Tokyo next October.

Plan together

We welcome bilateral initiatives that will improve trilateral operational coordination, planning and information sharing between respective command centers, such as the inauguration of the first Japanese Joint Staff liaison officer at the headquarters Australian Joint Operations Command (HQJOC) in November this year, while recognizing the commitment to send an ADF liaison officer to the JSDF Joint Operations Command (JJOC) once established in 2025. The Security Advisory Committee American-Japanese (“2+2”) announces the reconstitution of American forces in Japan as a joint force. Headquarters, which will serve as an important counterpart to the JJOC.

Demonstrate our presence in the region

We welcome greater defense cooperation between Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States in the South China Sea, including through regular maritime cooperation activities to support regional maritime security and respect international law. We welcome the success of our maritime patrol aircraft collaboration activity with India on the sidelines of Exercise KAKADU in September 2024. We are committed to strengthening maritime domain awareness between Australia, Japan, India and the United States in the Indo-Pacific from 2025, recognizing India's leadership role. in conceptualizing the idea of ​​closer collaboration in maritime surveillance. We intend to deepen cooperation with Pacific island countries, including through the contribution of Australia, Japan and the United States to the PUK PUK exercise in Papua New Guinea in 2025 and future iterations of the RENDER SAFE operation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3967118/australia-japan-united-states-trilateral-defense-ministers-meeting-november-202/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos