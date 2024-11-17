



California reports first known U.S. case of emerging Mpox strain

November 16, 2024NR24-036

Case identified in a person who recently traveled from Africa where this strain is circulating; The risk to the public remains very low

What you need to know: CDPH has reported the first case of the Impox clade in the United States to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Clade I is different from clade II, the strain of mpox that has been circulating in California and the United States since 2022. The individual isolates at home and the risk to the public remains very low.

SACRAMENTO The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has identified through laboratory testing the first known case of the I mpox clade in the United States. This case was confirmed in an individual who recently traveled from Africa and is linked to the ongoing outbreak of the I mpox clade in central and eastern Africa. Historically, clade I has caused more severe disease than clade II. However, recent infections due to the Impox clade may not be as clinically severe as in previous outbreaks, particularly when cases have access to quality medical care.

The affected individual received health care in San Mateo County based on their travel history and symptoms. The individual is self-isolating at home and recovering. Individuals who had close contact with this individual have been contacted by public health officials, but there is no concern or evidence that mpox clade I is currently spreading between individuals in California or the United States.

The traveler's mpox samples are being sent to the CDC for additional laboratory testing.

Preventing Mpox infection

It appears that clade I mpox spreads in the same way as clade II mpox, through close (skin-to-skin), intimate, and sexual contact. The identification of a potentially more serious version of mpox in the United States is a good reminder for people with certain risk factors to take preventive measures, including:

Get vaccinated if you are at risk of getting mpox. For optimal protection, make sure you receive both doses of the vaccine. Find the mpox vaccine (JYNNEOS) near you. Take precautions if you have been exposed to mpox. Get the mpox vaccine before symptoms appear and consider avoiding intimate contact with others for 21 days. Monitor your symptoms and get tested if they develop. Prevent the spread if you have been told you have mpox. Avoid contact with others until the rash has healed, clean and disinfect common areas of the home, and notify people who may have been exposed. Talk to your sexual partner(s). Avoid skin-to-skin contact with those who have a rash or sores that look like mpox. Do not share items with anyone who has mpox. Wash your hands often. Protect yourself when caring for someone with pox by using masks, gowns and gloves.

Information on Mpox prevention is also available on CDPH's Sexual Health Toolkits and Campaign Materials page. Casual contact, such as while traveling, in an office, classroom, or store, is unlikely to pose significant risks of mpox transmission.

In late September, the CDC issued enhanced precautions for travelers to Central and East African countries with outbreaks.

More information about mpox and clade I and clade II strains is available on the CDC website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR24-036.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos