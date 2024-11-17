UK weather: Cold health warning begins ahead of snow and ice warnings just in time for Monday's rush hour | uk news





A cold wave warning will begin this morning for most of the UK ahead of an arctic cold wave sweeping across the UK.

The warning from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) comes into effect between 9am on Sunday and 9am on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow warnings for snow and ice. The first is in the north of Scotland from 4pm on Sunday to 11am on Monday. Up to 10 cm (4 inches) can occur at high altitudes.

A second yellow warning, from 7pm on Monday and until 10am on Tuesday, applies to parts of northern England and southern Scotland.

Image: Snow and Ice Warning: Northern Scotland, from 4pm Sunday until 11am Monday; In southern Scotland and northern England, from 10am Monday to 10am Tuesday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Up to 20 cm (8 inches) of snow could accumulate in higher elevations and up to 10 cm (4 inches) in lower elevations.

For several days forecasters have been predicting a cold front would move across the UK, but so far there has been uncertainty about the probability and impact of snow.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaiyser said Sunday could be a chilly start for northern Scotland, with temperatures not significantly above 4-5C (39-41F), with heavy showers expected in the afternoon.

This contrasts with 11-12C (52-53F) in the far south of England, where brighter weather is expected.

However, temperatures are expected to drop to “if not just below” zero on Monday morning, especially in rural areas, potentially leading to disruptions to work during rush hour.

In the north, there could be a “very hard frost” and “it could be icy,” she said.

Monday's yellow weather warning applies to the area from Huddersfield in northern England, north to Stirling, Scotland.

The Met Office is forecasting that sleet and snow are most likely to fall in higher elevations such as the Pennines.

It warns there is a small possibility of power outages, disruptions to bus and train services and travel delays for road drivers.

She said: “We could see some sleet and snow falling on Monday afternoon, bringing levels down,” but added that the sleet and snow was likely to be mostly isolated to parts of Scotland.

Meanwhile, a separate UKHSA yellow alert – the second lowest of four alert levels – will remain in force for the next few days. It covers a large area of ​​England north of Northampton.

It is triggered when there is a risk that health services may face additional pressures and is designed to prepare people who are “particularly vulnerable” and “likely to have difficulty coping”.

