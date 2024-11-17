UK weather: Met Office issues furry jumper alert as Arctic blast arrives | uk weather





The Met Office has warned that now may be the time to get out your furry jumpers as the Arctic blast threatens to plummet temperatures and bring sleet, snow and ice.

The unusually mild and dry weather so far in November is set to be replaced by a more typical pattern. A yellow weather warning for northern Scotland comes into effect at 4pm on Sunday and extends into southern Scotland and northern England from Monday evening until Tuesday.

The Met Office posted on Saturday X: Woolly jumper ready! It is said that the temperature will drop sharply next week due to winter weather.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said it could be a pretty chilly start to Sunday for many, with heavy showers expected across northern Scotland, especially in the afternoon.

A yellow weather warning applies to northern Scotland, including the Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands, from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday. It warns that winter showers of hail, sleet and snow could make surfaces slippery and travel difficult. Up to 10cm of snow is possible in higher elevations by Monday morning. In lower areas, snow may accumulate between 1cm and 3cm.

A second weather warning is in place for southern Scotland, northern England, the East Midlands and north Wales from 7pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday. Forecasters expect rain, sleet and snow, with up to 20 centimeters of snow falling on the ground above 300 metres.

Forecasts show that snow accumulation at lower levels is unlikely, with 5cm to 10cm could be much more disruptive, but this is still highly uncertain.

Winter weather means there is a risk of power outages, travel disruptions and icy surfaces, as well as a slight chance that rural communities will be cut off.

Drivers are advised to allow more time for their trips and ensure their vehicles are equipped with winter essentials (warm clothing, food, water, blankets, flashlights, ice scrapers/de-icers, warning triangles, high-visibility vests and safety equipment). I received it. Car cell phone charger.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold warning for most of England from Sunday evening until Monday. It covered the east and west Midlands upwards.

The Met Office said temperatures were likely to fall below freezing across much of northern England and Scotland overnight from Sunday to Monday. Glaisyer said there could be quite a bit of frost Monday morning, which could cause some ice to form.

She urged travelers to be cautious during rush hour Monday morning.

