



A group of 32 American students have been selected to attend the University of Oxford as part of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship program next year, from an international class representing more than 70 countries, scholarship officials announced.

Nearly 3,000 U.S. students have begun the application process for an all-expense scholarship at England's renowned Oxford University to pursue higher education starting in October 2025, the U.S. Secretary's Office said of the Rhodes Trust in McLean, Virginia, in a statement. statement early Sunday.

The 32 recipients include students from 19 states and the District of Columbia attending 20 U.S. colleges and universities. During the application process, 865 students were supported by 243 colleges and universities. Committees from 16 U.S. districts then selected 238 finalists for interviews.

Four of the recipients are from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, the most selected service academy in a year since 1959. Others include the first Rhodes Scholars chosen from Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia and at Pepperdine University in California.

Returning students to the program for the first time in decades, Coe College in Iowa had its first fellow in more than 53 years and Davidson College in North Carolina placed a fellow after 25 years without recognition.

The trust touted the diverse interests of the fellows: a DJ who uses AI in music and medicine, a religious studies student fluent in six languages, an amateur boxer and Missouri's youngest elected official.

Ramona L. Doyle, U.S. Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in the release that in addition to academic excellence, a Rhodes Scholar must also have great ambition for social impact and a rare ability to work with others to achieve their goals.

They should be committed to making a big difference for the good of the world, care about the well-being of others and be fully aware of inequality, Doyle said.

The sponsorships were established in 1902 by the will of Cecil Rhodes, founder of the diamond mining and manufacturing company De Beers. The first class entered Oxford in 1903, and the first American Rhodes Scholars arrived the following year. Scholars pursue higher education in subjects ranging from social sciences and humanities to biological and physical sciences, according to the trust.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and best-known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award offered to American college graduates,” Doyle said.

Sunday's announcement brings the total number of American women selected for Rhodes Scholarships to 3,674, representing 329 colleges and universities, the trust said, noting that 675 American women won the scholarship who had only been eligible since 1976.

The U.S. scholars chosen for the Class of 2024 were the first to participate in an in-person selection process following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. For the previous three years, the selection process was conducted online.

Fellowships typically last two to three years, but can extend up to four. The award covers all costs, a living allowance and transport between England and the recipient's place of residence. The fellowship is valued at approximately $75,000 per year, rising to approximately $250,000 for researchers who remain in their department for four years.

