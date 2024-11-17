MotoGP's free UK TV gesture should become a template everywhere.





MotoGP's 2025 UK TV coverage will take a major step forward with the news that TNT Sports has extended its deal with series promoter Dorna to broadcast in the UK and Ireland, as well as finally taking the logical step. All 22 Saturday sprint races and two Sunday main events are free.

As long as TNT leverages its growing presence in the UK market to introduce a wider audience, the placement of such content on its free-to-air channel Quest will be a powerful move that will go a long way to turning around what has seemed to be a sharp decline in viewership in recent years. It's a statement. It's often the most exciting part of a MotoGP race weekend.

In theory, Sprints are the perfect piece of bite-sized, dramatic content to help you win over new fans. It is not yet known what format the new broadcast will take, but MotoGP and TNT must maximize this opportunity to finally reverse the decline of what was once one of the biggest markets for the series.

“MotoGP is without a doubt one of the most exciting sporting properties in the world and we are very proud to continue our partnership with MotoGP,” said Trojan Paillot of Warner Bros Discovery, TNT’s parent company.

The championship goes from strength to strength, with motorsport's brightest superstars touring circuits around the world, engaging sports fans from all over the country.

“Bringing MotoGP to our free-to-air channels will help Quest complement TNT Sports’ live broadcasts, broadening its popularity beyond the traditional motorsport fan base.”

MotoGP's market share has fallen sharply since switching from the BBC's free-to-air broadcaster to TNT's predecessor, BT Sport, in 2013, a problem Dorna is seeking to address not only in the UK but also in other key markets such as Spain and Italy. It also takes you out of free coverage at the same time.

When the sprint race was first announced, one of the potential solutions proposed by The Race back was to find a way to broadcast it for free. This had been done previously by other countries, but existing contracts limited TNT's ability to replicate it.

Now that problem has been resolved with a new deal for two completely free rounds, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone as well as the sprint. And this should become the standard format for all broadcast deals in MotoGP.

Freeview entertainment channel Quest is no stranger to motorcycle racing, having played a prolific role in Eurosports coverage of the British Superbike Championship (Eurosport is also part of the Warner Bros Discovery brand) in recent years.

Although not yet confirmed, it would not be surprising if free viewing of Monday night racing highlights, currently broadcast on ITV4, would also be moved to Quest as part of the deal, which could also help grow the sport in the UK.

ITV, which has shown many live races in the UK for free over the past season, has been reluctant to advertise these free races. Things are likely to change if the UK's free and subscription coverage were all under one roof.

It also helps WBD plan to grow into a two-wheeled motorsport mecca following the merger of the BT Sport and Eurosport brands, with MotoGP joining World and British Superbikes, feeder series JuniorGP, Womens Circuit Racing World Championship and Speedway. The Grand Prix will be held at one broadcast location.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-race.com/motogp/motogps-free-to-air-uk-tv-gesture-should-be-its-template-everywhere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos