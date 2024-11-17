Wegovy/Mounjaro: Britain thinks weight-loss drugs could ease unemployment. Experts say that's an illusion.





CNN London —

Weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic have been hailed worldwide as a revolution in medicine. The UK government hopes to improve public finances to help unemployed people get back into work and ultimately save money on healthcare.

For many people, these weight loss injections will transform their lives, help them return to work and ease the burden on the NHS. [National Health Service]British Health Secretary Wes Streeting recently wrote in The Telegraph newspaper:

Streeting added that obesity was putting a significant strain on our health services, costing the NHS £11 billion ($14 billion) a year and harming the economy by causing people to take an average of four more days of sick leave each year.

To respond, the government is funding a five-year trial of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro (or tirzepatide) in collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly, which will collect data on participants' quality of life, employment status, and changes in sick leave. I'm doing it. use.

But the proposal has sparked pushback from medical experts who say the new drug treatments are creating so much demand that the country's public health system can't keep up.

For one thing, health experts say additional measures are desperately needed to prevent obesity.

There is no question about the UK's obesity problem, with at least 29% of UK adults obese and 15% of children aged 2 to 15 years old, according to the latest Health Survey for England using 2022 data.

Obesity is the second most common cause of preventable death in the UK after smoking, according to government health data. It is also a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dementia, liver disease, and several cancers.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government needed to think differently about how to reduce pressure on Britain's national health system, which is overburdened by staff shortages and funding pressures. Part of that new thinking is exploring weight loss drugs.

But obesity experts and medical experts say the drugs are difficult to administer on a large scale because health care systems are already overburdened, and solutions must be much more in-depth.

The idea that this is the solution to obesity is a complete illusion. Alfred Slade, head of government affairs at the Obesity Health Alliance, a coalition of organizations working together to reduce obesity across the UK, said we still need to prevent as many cases as possible.

OHA analyzed levels of existing weight loss medications, such as Wegovy, the brand name for the appetite suppressant semaglutide. Conclusion? Widespread distribution is nearly impossible.

Currently, around 4.1 million people living with overweight meet the criteria to receive Wegovy through the UK's national health system. But even with additional funding over the next few years, underfunding of NHS services and staffing levels will mean fewer than 50,000 people will actually receive treatment each year, according to the alliance, which cited NHS estimates.

We're currently talking about a small number of people in a situation where access to treatment is expanding very expensively, Slade told CNN. While we support medically appropriate treatments, they cannot replace the need to prevent as many cases of obesity as possible and cannot be a viable population-level solution.

To improve accessibility, the government is expanding the use of the drug Tirzepatide to obese patients in addition to type 2 diabetes patients. The Department of Health claims up to 250,000 people most in need could benefit from this over the next three years.

The allies said it was not clear how the government planned to pay for the drug or fund the comprehensive support essential along with the prescription, such as dietary advice and physical activity support to help patients lose muscle mass and fat.

A government trial studying the link between weight-loss drugs and employment is also raising alarm among medical professionals who argue that medical necessity should always be the driving force in prescribing.

Obesity management services should be available to all who can benefit, but if they are to be prioritized, this should be based on clinical need rather than the patient's potential economic outcomes, says Jack Doughty, senior policy officer at Diabetes UK. I wrote it like this: Blog post.

The Department of Health has made it clear that the NHS will continue to treat people based on clinical need and will not prioritize the unemployed.

The government is committed to urgently addressing this issue, shifting focus from treatment to prevention as part of the 10-year health plan, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. We are working to limit junk food advertising and limit students' access to fast food.

The main problem with weight-loss drugs is that they address the symptoms of obesity, not the cause, according to Martin White, a professor of population health studies at the University of Cambridge. Experts argue that both must be addressed.

White told CNN that they are medicalizing a problem that is actually a social problem, stressing that the rapid rise in obesity rates reflects the rise of processed and fast food in society. Everyone's diet.

White said this is a problem for the entire population, not just a few individuals. We need to find ways to change the circumstances or circumstances that cause people to consume so many excess calories.

One way is to impose stronger taxes on unhealthy products.

For example, Britain's tax on sugary soft drinks has already led manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar in their sodas, and studies have shown that the price increases are deterring some consumers. There are growing calls to tax food on sugar and salt in a similar way.

Experts are also calling for stronger marketing regulations to prevent unhealthy foods from being advertised to children. In October 2025, watershed laws will come into force in the UK, banning junk food advertising on TV, streaming services and online before 9pm.

Another policy solution is to require public sector facilities such as schools, hospitals and prisons to serve healthier foods. White said this kind of intervention could also be applied to the private sector if offices and corporate caterers were to provide healthier food.

Schools also have problems enforcing existing rules on healthy foods, experts say. This is another area that could benefit from more oversight and investment. For example, one government report called for more funding to expand access to free, nutritious school meals.

What we're seeing more and more is that children start gaining weight at a very young age, White added. However, if this can be prevented early, the cost savings in terms of medical care will be enormous.

Of course, changing an entire food system is harder than prescribing medication. But tackling obesity, which affects around a third of UK adults, requires a range of solutions across all sectors of society.

The Obesity Health Alliance emphasizes that there is no panacea for obesity.

