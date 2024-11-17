Thanksgiving travel delays possible as winter storms hit US





A powerful winter storm is set to sweep across parts of the United States with heavy snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain, just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.

This chart shows a preview of November storms expected to explode across the United States ahead of Thanksgiving travel. (FOX Weather)

The first widespread winter storm of the season is actually the second in a pair of storms expected to sweep across the United States this week.

The first storm system could produce severe weather, including possible tornadoes, in parts of the South and Central Plains on Sunday and Monday, while torrential rain raises fears of flooding.

Millions of people across the Plains are bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and torrential rain in a region that has been no stranger to rainfall in recent weeks.

The Southern Plains have been no strangers to heavy rainfall in recent weeks. The FOX Forecast Center says that since the beginning of November, 3 to 12 inches of rain have fallen in the area.

This has certainly contributed to the drought situation, but the increased rainfall has caused forecasters to fear flash flooding.

Winter storm will impact Thanksgiving travel

The FOX Forecast Center says the second storm could have a more widespread impact, especially as people plan to travel before Thanksgiving.

A powerful low pressure system is expected to form in the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes region and will develop rapidly as the first storm system moves north out of the United States and toward Canada.

The FOX Forecast Center says this new low will intensify significantly as it passes over the Great Lakes later this week, bringing the threat of strong winds to the region up to the eastern United States .

As the storm moves toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast toward the end of the week, trailing winds are expected to bring enough cold air to support a wide swath of snow somewhere in the River Valley. Ohio River.

This chart shows the snow totals forecast for this week. (FOX Weather)

The coldest air will be on the southern side of the system and blow into the Appalachians.

It is in this area, the FOX Forecast Center said, that snowfall is possible in parts of the Inland Ohio Valley, North Central Atlantic and Interior Northeast by the end of the week and the weekend.

However, forecasters say there is still a lot of uncertainty about how much cold air is available for snow.

There is also a risk of lake effect snow, but this will be random depending on the evolution of the low pressure system, the FOX forecast center added.

As it stands, the air may be too warm to support lake-effect snow, but be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and turn on notifications to be alerted of any changes in the forecasts.

