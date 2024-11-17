UK weather: Met Office issues furry jumper alert as temperatures plummet due to Arctic blast.





A cold snap warning has been issued across the country as arctic air is set to deliver the first chills of winter to the UK.

The warning from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) applies to central and northern England and comes into effect between 9am on Sunday and 9am on Thursday.

It states that weather conditions are likely to have a minor impact on health and social care services, including increased use of health services by vulnerable people and greater risks to the lives of vulnerable people.

It comes after the Met Office issued weather warnings for snow and ice for several parts of England from Sunday to Tuesday.

Forecasters have urged people to bring fur jumpers! Because temperatures are scheduled to drop next week. Commuters are being urged to be especially careful during rush hour on Monday when roads are likely to be icy.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of northern England and southern Scotland for Monday and Tuesday, with up to 20cm (8in) of snow possible in the Highlands.

Accumulation of up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of snow at lower elevations is unlikely, which could prove devastating, forecasters said.

The warning applies to southern Scotland, north-east England, parts of Yorkshire and parts of north-west England, including Lancashire and Cumbria, and runs from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

Meteorological Administration Weather Warning (PA Wire)

A yellow warning for snow and ice has also been issued for northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaiyser said the online forecast showed it could be a pretty chilly start to Sunday for many, with plenty of showers expected in northern Scotland, especially in the afternoon.

Brighter weather across the southernmost part of England will see people enjoying a fairly comfortable 11C or 12C in areas with sunshine and light winds.

However, afternoon temperatures are not expected to rise much above 4-5C, especially due to cloud cover across Northern Ireland and northerly winds in Scotland.

There is a risk of disruptive sleet and snow on Monday, forecasters said.

The Met Office said up to 20 centimeters of snow could fall in some areas. (Dave Higgen/PA)

Mr Glaiyser said temperatures were expected to drop to just below freezing, if not just below, and some rural areas, particularly in the north, could see quite a bit of frost on Monday morning, which could result in some ice formation.

She urged travelers to be cautious during rush hour Monday morning.

Sleet and snow are most likely to fall in higher elevations.

She added: “We could possibly see up to 20cm of snow across the Pennines, with most of it falling as rain at lower levels.”

The chances of seeing sleet and snow causing some disruption during Monday afternoon are still very low. However, sleet and snow will remain in the highlands across parts of Scotland for most of the day.

