New free-to-air details of 2025 British MotoGP broadcast deal | MotoGP





MotoGP TV broadcast deal for 2025 has been announced.

TNT Sports will remain the home of MotoGP in the UK and Ireland after agreeing a new multi-year deal.

They will continue to show live broadcasts of all MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 sessions.

But now the sprint race has taken a big turn and will be available to watch on free-to-air TV, which will be a huge boost for UK-based MotoGP fans.

The sprint races on the Saturdays of each round will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel Quest in 2025.

Quest will also broadcast live (and free) two MotoGP Grands Prix, including the British GP, in 2025.

TNT Sports and Discovery+ will also broadcast competitions from the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR), the FIM MotoE World Championship and Road to MotoGP, a talent promotion initiative aimed at making motorcycle racing more accessible.

Trojan Paillot, Warner Bros. SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at Discovery Sports Europe: “MotoGP is without a doubt one of the most exciting sporting properties in the world and we are very proud to continue our partnership with MotoGP. The championships include: Motorsport's greatest superstars power through circuits around the world, captivating sports fans from all over the country.

“Bringing MotoGP to our free-to-air channels will help Quest complement TNT Sports’ live broadcasts, broadening its popularity beyond the traditional motorsport fan base.”

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe: “We were delighted to extend our contract with MotoGP and have the opportunity to continue to tell the special stories that make MotoGP such an incredible series.

“Our TNT Sports broadcast presentation team remains unrivaled, led by Suzi Perry, one of the best broadcasters in British sport.

“MotoGP’s fans are incredibly passionate about their sport and working with Dorna, the MotoGP rights holder, we will enhance all categories within the championship. This long-term agreement will allow our team to bring fans closer to the heart of the sport. It gives us time to implement innovative ideas that can reach sports and their heroes.

“Our long-term goal is to support local riders in the UK to achieve their goal of reaching the premier class. Ultimately, through our partnership with MotoGP, our aim is to unleash the power of one of the most thrilling sports in the world. no see.”

Alex Arroyo, head of media rights at MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said: “We were delighted to announce that fans in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy MotoGP on TNT Sports.

“TNT has been providing audiences in key markets with the highest quality coverage of the sport since it first became the home of MotoGP. We are delighted that our deal will be extended to free-to-air sprints next year, which will be an incredible addition to the championship. “And we know our new fans will love it even more and we look forward to working together to further develop the sport across the UK and Ireland.”

