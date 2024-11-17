European stocks lag US by record margin as Trump trade bites





European markets are lagging Wall Street by a record margin after Donald Trump's election victory pushed the region's stocks lower and sent the euro tumbling.

U.S. stocks hit record highs after Trump won his second term and are up nearly 25 percent since the start of the year. But European stocks fell as traders tried to gauge the impact of Trump's promised tariffs on exporters.

The Stoxx Europe 600 has risen only slightly this year in dollar terms, and is trailing the S&P 500 this year by the widest margin on record, even after Friday's selloff on Wall Street. According to Barclays analysts, a significant Trump premium had created between the two stock markets.

Meanwhile, the euro fell to its lowest level in a year at around $1.05, its biggest sell-off since the 2022 energy crisis, as investors bet on a blow to growth in Europe which will encourage the European Central Bank to cut interest rates more aggressively. as US growth strengthens.

Investors fear Europe will be at the forefront of the coming trade war, said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING. In the absence of European fiscal stimulus measures, it appears that support will have to come from the ECB.

The bank is among those predicting that the euro could reach parity with the dollar, or close to it, by the end of next year.

Futures markets have priced in a cut of about three-quarters of a point from the U.S. Federal Reserve by the end of next year, based on levels implied in swap markets. This contrasts with the six cuts expected from the ECB over the same period.

Investors say that while it can be difficult to predict which elements of Trump's campaign rhetoric will translate into policy, his first term demonstrates that economic protectionism will be a high priority.

Trump is not joking, says Markus Hansen, portfolio manager at Vontobel. His administration wants to impose tariffs from day one and European companies will find themselves caught in the crossfire.

The Republican president-elect has threatened to impose 60 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the United States, and to generalize tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all other trading partners, a move that, analysts said, would leave European manufacturers facing a double whammy in terms of exports. costs and the prospect of China flooding the region with cheap imports.

At the same time, several measures proposed by Trump, including tax cuts and deregulation, have improved the outlook for American businesses.

This dislocation has prompted fund managers to vote with their feet: the latest Bank of America survey showed that the proportion of fund managers who had been overweight U.S. stocks hit an 11-year high after the election, while the rest remained underweight in Europe.

Sentiment is really weak in Europe and really strong in the U.S. right now, said Drew Pettit, U.S. equity strategist at Citi.

The UK was also caught up: Goldman Sachs analysts said the country would feel a moderate impact from tariffs, but still lowered its 2025 growth forecast from 1.6 percent to 1.4 percent.

Sterling suffered its worst week since early last year, down more than 2 percent against the resurgent dollar, at around $1.26.

And UK stocks were already absorbing a corporate tax rise in last month's historic budget. The market has moved toward factoring in what might be a little more unfavorable to earnings growth, said Richard Bullas, an equity fund manager at Martin Currie, part of Franklin Templeton.

The manufacturing sector, the main engine of growth in countries like Germany, was already struggling. Mohit Kumar, chief Europe economist at Jefferies, discussed slowing Chinese demand and how that economy's cheap energy model has been shattered by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

But the tariffs have added a layer of uncertainty to the region. China is the bloc's third-largest trading partner, accounting for almost 9 percent of exports, while around a fifth of all European exports go to the United States each year.

European automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes and luxury groups like LVMH, already struggling with weak Chinese demand, are particularly sensitive to US-China tariffs, while wind energy companies like rsted and Vestas have been hit hard. affected by Trump's pledge to abandon renewable energy projects.

European and American indices moved in parallel before 2009, but began to diverge after the financial crisis. This is due to the growth of large-cap US technology stocks, which command higher valuations. European stock markets, dominated by older sectors such as banking, energy and manufacturing, have failed to keep pace.

Karen Ward, chief market strategist for Emea at JPMorgan Asset Management, warned that the widening gap between the US and Europe in recent weeks reflected a historical trend.

[Trumps victory] intensified a problem that already existed, she said.

